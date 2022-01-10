PHOTO
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES : Power Management Company Eaton will display its wide-range of Life Safety products and solutions integral for safety in every sector at Intersec 2022 from 16-18 January at the World Trade Center (Hall 5 – C27) in Dubai. The company will also introduce several new solutions to help detect, notify, evacuate and protect against a wide range of threats in today’s most complex and challenging environments.
Intersec – the largest annual international exhibition for Security, Safety & Fire Protection is where innovators, end-users and government agencies come together to collaborate, share knowledge and prepare for future challenges. The 23rd edition will host 1,100+ exhibitors from more than 56 countries across 7 product sections, and unites thousands of sector specialists once again for vital discussion and face to face exchange in a fresh and dynamic environment.
From advanced technological solutions for life safety to integrated mass notification systems that reach the right people at the right time, Eaton’s wide product offering delivers a whole new level of protection to keep people safe and businesses running strong. Through in-booth product demonstrations and interactive exhibits, visitors can see the benefits of Eaton’s safety and evacuation solutions at the show.
“At Eaton, we know when it comes to protecting life and property, there’s no room for compromise. The leading life safety and mass notification solutions from Eaton’s portfolio are designed to save lives. In the most demanding industrial, residential and commercial environments, Eaton delivers top performance with the expertise, reliability and scalability that buildings in the Middle East require. We look forward to demonstrating our expertise and these solutions at Intersec,” said Ashraf Yehia, managing director, Eaton Middle East.
About Eaton
Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 92,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com
