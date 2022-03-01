DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE/AETOSWire)-- DuPont Sustainable Solutions, a global operations management consulting firm with an extensive footprint in the Middle East, has announced its new name and brand: dss+. The new brand reflects the solid DuPont legacy and the enhanced capabilities gained as an independent consulting firm through organic growth and the acquisition of three organisations to improve the breadth and depth of its capabilities in organisational transformation, manufacturing/operational excellence, sustainability, and ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance).

“I’m very excited to share and launch our new brand with our clients! dss⁺ has an established position in the Middle East as the market leader in operational improvement consulting, including operational excellence, operational risk and process safety management,” said Ehsan Akhavan, Director of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Bahrain for dss⁺. “Our new brand reflects the expansion of our services in line with our client’s most strategic challenges across industries in the region.”

The dss+ purpose and commitment to saving lives and protecting people remains at the core of the brand. To meet the changing needs of clients, dss+ has expanded its services to help companies across a variety of industries to protect, transform and sustain their operations. Through these expanded services, dss⁺ will help its clients build organisational and human capabilities that drive risk reduction (value protection), improve and transform operations (value extraction), achieve sustainability goals and operate more responsibly (value creation).

“As business priorities are starting to pivot toward more innovative and sustainable ways of operating, dss⁺ has evolved to meet these changing needs,” said Anthony Becerra, Director for Qatar, Oman and Kuwait for dss⁺. “Our foundation in safety and operational risk management in the Middle East has grown to include invaluable capabilities in operational excellence and sustainability that increase tangible outcomes to our clients.”

Ehsan Akhavan added, “Clients and industries across the GCC and broader Middle East are recognising the benefits of incorporating environmental and social sustainability goals into their strategic agendas and operations. As dss+ , we are excited to work with our clients to drive risk reduction, manufacturing excellence and sustainability through an integrated approach that unlocks deeper value and business performance.”

