Conference Features Several Key Discussions on Range of Topics Related to Pharmaceuticals

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The second day of the Dubai International Pharmaceutical and Technologies Conference and Exhibition – DUPHAT 2022, attracted a larger presence as it continues to provide an ideal platform for the pharmaceutical sector to expand.

The largest pharmaceutical event in the Middle East and North Africa region brings together top regional and international experts, specialists, and industry executives in the industry and allows consumers to attend so they may connect on a personal level. DUPHAT is also attended by many students from various universities and colleges who showcase their latest projects and scientific research in the field of pharmacy.

The pharmaceutical industry has been steadily growing over the past 20 years and more recently, pharmaceutical companies have been tremendously boosting the global economy. They drive medical progress through research and development, as well as bringing about new medicines that improve the quality of life and health for patients around the world.

The 2nd day of the DUPHAT conference also featured several key discussions on a range of topics related to pharmaceuticals such as ‘Public Policies & Regulation of Medicines and Devices,’ ‘Pharmacy Practice During Pandemics,’ ‘Shaping Pharmacy Practice for the Future,’ ‘Pharmacist Role and Patient Management,’ and many more.

DUPHAT is holding many notable conferences throughout the entire event. Apart from its own sessions, many important and informative scientific conference programs will be held by Saudi Pharmacists, Kuwait Pharmacists, Oman Pharmacists, Sharjah University Pharmacists, and Axios International.

Axios International, a noteworthy partner of DUPHAT, has joined hands with the organizers of the event to hold a two-day multi-stakeholder symposium where top experts and key decision makers will share their insights and experiences on understanding and optimizing the patient journey to ensure optimal health results. Axios focuses on dealing with patient needs in a professional way that takes into consideration both the humanitarian and scientific perspectives. Moreover, Axios highlighted the criteria for diagnosing a disease and prescribing the proper medicine.

Anas Nofal, Senior Director – Greater MENA at Axios International, commented: "At Axios, we are working to be a part of all stages regarding the patient's treatment journey and establishing long-lasting cooperation and sustainable strategic partnerships between all bodies in the interest of those affected by various diagnoses in the country. During this 27th edition of DUPHAT, we also built an integrated scientific program that discusses the most important topics related to patient care and providing the best healthcare services tailored to them."

He continued, "Pharmacy exhibitions and conferences such as DUPHAT, held in the heart of Dubai, promote and encourage improved public health and enhancing better healthcare outcomes through collaboration, education, and increased opportunities for meetings and partnerships. This ultimately enhances the Emirate's position as a leading destination in medical education, research, and scientific innovation in all sectors."

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia also had significant participation in the conference, as the Saudi Scientific Program succeeded in discussing different topics in many medical fields such as encouraging pharmacy students to engage more in the field they are studying, allowing them to be informed about the latest updates in medical treatment for heart diseases, and the ways for better practices regarding drug prices.

Dr. Faisal ALsakr, Cardiac Clinical Pharmacist at Prince Sultan Cardiac Center in Riyadh, stated: “I would like to thank the UAE and the DUPHAT organizing committee for creating the proper conditions for us to be able to exchange ideas and discuss important topics in both the medical and pharmaceutical fields. This reflects the UAE’s vision to pioneer for excellence in all fields, especially the medical sector. This goes together with the vision of Saudi Arabia which aims at progressing in health services for better quality and efficiency, as well as reaching high levels of disease prevention in order to reduce health risks.

DUPHAT continues for one more day at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will discuss many topics relating to public policies and regulation of medicines and devices, building up pharmacy proficiency, shaping pharmacy practice for the future, and many more. The latest technological advancements will also be on display with live demonstrations and workshops.

DUPHAT is organized annually by INDEX Conferences and Exhibitions Org. Est – a member of INDEX Holding, in strategic partnership with the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Health Authority, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, International Society for Pharmacoepidemiology, European Federation for Pharmaceutical Sciences, and European Society of Clinical Pharmacy.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Abdel Rahman Rabie

Public Relations Executive, INDEX Media

Email: abdelrahman.rabie@index.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022