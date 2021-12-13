Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Suffice it to say, shoppers were not disappointed. From exclusive retail pop-ups, to shoe collections inspired by the rich history of the UAE, there were a number of new launches, offers and events for style connoisseurs and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) highlights some of the most phenomenal fall/winter activations that took place this season, and reminds residents and visitors that it’s not over just yet, as some continue into 2022.

Italian fashion powerhouse Bottega Venetta, best known for their signature Intrecciato leather, introduced their newest collection at Level Shoes, with an installation designed by American artist Daniel Gordon exclusively for the retailer. Following his signature style, each shoe was made of inkjet prints on matte paper. That’s not all Level Shoes had in store! Renowned artist Rami Afifi joined hands with the multi-brand store to create a series of striking window installations to celebrate the launch of EXPO2020, which will be on display until 31 December, so art and fashion enthusiasts will definitely still have something to look forward to the next time they head to Dubai Mall.

Chanel and Giorgio Armani both held exclusive, invitation-only fashion shows in the city, with superstar John Legend performing at Chanel, and Coldplay putting on an iconic show at Giorgio Armani. Social media was abuzz with live coverage and these were definitely two major highlights of this Fall/Winter season.

Hermes hosted a VIP event on 17 and 18 November, with a number of high-profile influencers in attendance, and social media was abuzz with pictures and videos from the exclusive evenings with the Maison. Tiffany & Co hosted an exclusive, invite only exhibition to showcase its Blue Book Collection from 17 until 23 November, complete with a lavish after party and gala dinners.

Dubai Watch Week returned to DIFC this season. The biennial event brought together watch enthusiasts from the world over, coming together not only to see the latest trends and pieces in horology, but also learn more about where it’s going. Speakers from the realms of art, fashion, technology and watchmaking were in attendance, sharing their knowledge and insights.

Red soles can only mean one thing, Christian Louboutin. The iconic French shoe designer launched an exclusive collection of men’s and women’s shoes in honour of the UAE’s 50th National Day, marrying the rich cultures of the UAE and France to create a capsule collection that will be remembered for years to come.

Streetwear staple Puma launched its Infuse and Cruise Rider collections, while Bloomingdale’s in The Dubai Mall also launched its Fall/Winter collection. Angels Atlantis was home to the new FENDI kidswear collection, and every item sold raised AED 15 for their partner charities around the world. All the more reason to shop!

For those still looking to get their fashion fix, a one of a kind pop-up by Dior at Nammos Beach, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, will run until March 2022. The concept store has been created using 3D printed designs built of locally sourced clay and is the first of its kind in the region. The luxurious boutique – Riviera Dior – features a host of Dior products and is another addition to Dubai’s impressive roster of luxury brand activations.

Expo 2020 is a must see for both residents and visitors, and the Cartier Women’s Pavilion is no exception. Combining the elegance of the brand with strong, powerful women who have broken glass ceilings world over, the project highlights the contribution women have made to society. A project that look three years to materialize, and those who want to learn more about a host of impressive female trailblazers can make their way to the pavilion until March 2022.

City Centre Mirdif hosted a five day beauty and style exhibition titled Mirdif Style Station from 27 until 31 October, providing visitors and residents the opportunity to engage with brands, attend master classes and participate in virtual and live Q & A sessions. This was an event made for social media!

City Centre Mirdiff also continues to be a must visit for watch enthusiasts, as a Time Valle pop-up shop exhibits timepieces from five of the world’s most iconic brands: Piaget, IWC, Panerai, Jaeger Lecoultre and Baume Mercier. Residents and visitors are invited to visit the horology haven until February 2022.

