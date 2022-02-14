PHOTO
DUBAI, UAE – Homegrown, Dubai-born concept 3Fils has been named the best restaurant in the Middle East & North Africa region at the inaugural MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants Awards.
Recognised for its no-frills, quality-driven approach, 3Fils is a humble, small-in-size but big-in-heart restaurant tucked away in Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, overlooking waters of the Gulf. With a no-reservations policy, and a casual, laid-back spirit, 3Fils proudly breaks the mould of what is stereotypically perceived as a quality restaurant – shattering the notion that a restaurant must offer a fine dining element to achieve such an accolade.
Serving approachable, premium Asian fare heavily influenced by Japanese cuisine that showcases selectively-sourced ingredients directly imported from Japan each week, the kitchen at 3Fils is led by newly-appointed Executive Chef Shun Shiroma and Sous Chef Freddy Mutombo Kazadi.
Ahmed Saleh, CEO of The Lab Holding, which operates 3Fils accepted the award at the MENA’s 50 Best Restaurants ceremony held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on February 7 alongside members of 3Fils’ team with him on stage.
Commenting on the achievement, Ahmed said: “It’s truly a privilege to be named MENA’s best restaurant, and we as a team at 3Fils are extremely humbled by this honourable title. We thank all those who have supported us on our journey so far and those who recognised our uniqueness. We endeavor to be at the forefront of continually raising the bar for culinary standards in this region and the world.”
He added: “3Fils is not just a restaurant, it’s home to so many; it’s a place where the door is always open with a friendly face waiting with a delicious plate of food to enjoy. 3Fils is about the people, the simplicity of fresh, quality ingredients, and the responsibility of creating authentic, memorable experiences for those who visit us, while staying true to our roots and building relationships to last a lifetime.”
3Fils is located at Shop 02, Jumeirah Fishing Harbour, Al Urouba St, Dubai and is open daily for lunch and dinner. For further information, please call +9714333 4003 / +971562730030, e-mail info@3fils.com, visit www.3fils.com or follow @3.fils on social media.
