Opening after the Dubai Diamond Conference and on the opening day Dubai Jewellery, Gemstone and Technology Fair 2022, where Global Diamond Sector Representatives Meet in Dubai

The Israel Diamond Exchange office will contribute to the ease of trade of Israeli diamond companies operating in Dubai or looking to establish a position in the emirate.

Dubai: The Dubai Multi-Commodity Centre, the world's leading free zone and the Authority of the Government of Dubai for Commodity and Enterprise Trade, today announced the opening of a representative office of the Israel Diamond Exchange inside the Diamond Tower at the Dubai Diamond Exchange, reflecting the close bilateral relations in the sector between the two parties.

The opening was attended by representatives from the Dubai Multi-Commodity Centre, the World Diamond Exchange Federation, the Israel Diamond Exchange and the Israeli Consulate in Dubai, including Ahmed Bin Salim, Chief Executive Officer and CEO of the Dubai Multi-Commodity Centre; Ilan Stolman, Israeli Consul in Dubai; Boaz Muldowski, President of the Israel Diamond Exchange; Eran Zinni, Director of the Israel Diamond Exchange, and Yoram Davash, President of the World Diamond Exchange Federation. The country or looking to establish a center in Dubai.

The opening comes a day after the Dubai Multi-Commodity Centre announced that the UAE topped the list of rough diamond trading centers in the world in conjunction with the Dubai Diamond Conference 2022, where US$22.8 billion of rough diamonds were traded in 2021. Dubai Jewellery, Gemstone and Technology Fair 2022 and The World Diamond Exchange Federation Presidents' Meeting.

