OPEX lower by 7% YoY with a sector leading cost-income ratio of 26.8%.

Significant decline in impairment losses of 46% YoY.

Healthy liquidity with Finance to deposit Ratio of 91%

Proposed dividend of 25% subject to shareholder approval in AGM.

Dubai: Dubai Islamic Bank (DFM: DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the UAE and the second largest Islamic bank in the world, today announced its results for the period ending December 31, 2021.

FY 2021 Highlights:

Despite a decline in Total Income, primarily due to the on-going lower rate environment and large corporate repayments during the year, Group Net profits saw a significant increase of 39% YoY to reach AED 4,406 million vs AED 3,160 million in 2020

saw a significant increase of to reach vs AED 3,160 million in 2020 Operating revenues remained stable at AED 9,422 million vs AED 9,471 million in 2020 following efficient management of cost-of-funds.

remained stable at vs AED 9,471 million in 2020 following efficient management of cost-of-funds. Further reduction in operating expense , down by 7% YoY from AED 2,728 million to AED 2,529 million as efficiency building continues.

, down by 7% YoY from AED 2,728 million to as efficiency building continues. Profit before impairments improved by 2% YoY to reach AED 6,892 million vs AED 6,743 million in 2020.

improved by to reach vs AED 6,743 million in 2020. Prudent risk management led to significantly lower impairment losses of AED 2,448 million , lower by 46% YoY.

of , lower by Marginal decline in earning assets of 1.5% with net financing and sukuk investments at AED 228.5 billion vs AED 232.0 billion in 2020. Total assets now stand at AED 279.1 billion.

of 1.5% with net financing and sukuk investments at AED 228.5 billion vs AED 232.0 billion in 2020. now stand at AED 279.1 billion. Gross new financing of nearly AED 36 billion during the year coming from both consumer and corporate were offset by large early settlements and routine repayments of more than AED 45 billion during the year.

of nearly during the year coming from both consumer and corporate were offset by large early settlements and routine repayments of more than AED 45 billion during the year. Customer deposits remained stable at AED 205.8 billion with CASA increasing by 4% to over AED 90 billion , now forming 44% of the customer deposit base.

remained stable at with increasing by to over , now forming of the customer deposit base. Liquidity remain healthy with finance to deposit ratio of 91% and LCR of 136% (+700bps YoY).

of and of (+700bps YoY). Continued healthy improvements on ROA now at 5% (+30bps YoY) and ROE at 11.8% (+140bps YoY).

now at and at Capitalization levels remain robust with CET1 at 4% and CAR at 17.1%, both well above the minimum regulatory requirement. Total equity now stands at AED 41.5 billion.

Management’s comments for the full year ending 31st December 2021:

As the world economy continues to battle its way through the pandemic, the UAE has stood out as a shining star effectively navigating the various macro challenges as recovery in tourism, hospitality, real estate, the financial markets as well as the general banking sector remains on track. Dubai’s strong economic fundamentals has established the emirate amongst the best cities in the world to lead a prosperous and healthy life.

Despite the on-going global market uncertainties, the UAE banking sector remains robust with rising profitability and strong capitalization. DIB has successfully navigated through the ongoing economic environment generating a significant 39% YoY growth in net profits.

The Bank remains on solid ground moving into the new year as we continue to unearth business opportunities in an improving local economic climate to deliver solid returns to all our valued shareholders whilst maintaining the highest standards of governance across the bank.

Our people continue to be the driving force of the bank and the year saw significant investments into the development of our future leaders that will empower DIB to further its plans towards building not just a successful, but simultaneously, an even more sustainable business. The various human capital programs we have launched will ensure DIB has its workforce geared towards the future economy and that top talents are deployed into the critical areas of the business.

We have strengthened our relationships with our customers which represent a key stakeholder group of the bank. New initiatives in terms of providing transparent information, fair and equal treatment and safeguarding their interest are now being implemented across our customer base. This will ensure our customers bank seamlessly and conveniently across our branch network and various channels.

Amidst the headwinds that the global economies are still facing, DIB has remained resilient with a remarkable 39% YoY growth in profitability. This solid underlying performance demonstrates the robustness of our strategy which allows us to deliver results irrespective of the prevailing economic conditions and climate.

We have built a leaner, agile and overall efficient organization that is ready to capitalize on any opportunity with maximum insulation from environmental hurdles. This has allowed us to generate higher profitability despite a low rate environment and large repayments that kept dampened the earning assets growth.

Cost management over the years has remained a key strength for the bank and 2021 proved no different with a 7% YoY decline in OPEX. A sector leading cost-income ratio of just under 27% is a clear testament to our intense efforts and focus on generating bank-wide efficiencies.

We are committed towards a more sustainable future as we enter a decade of change to support the UAE’s ambitions towards a low-carbon economy. Our ESG roadmap is set to unlock further efficiencies within the business as we integrate sustainability and climate risk into our operating models with the aim to ensure that the bank is safeguarded against the biggest environmental risks that are impacting the global economies today.

We enter the year with a new 5-year strategy that will propel the bank to strengthen and grow the business over the period. Building on the progress that we have made, DIB will transition into a more sustainable business model and create further capacity to generate stronger returns for our shareholders whilst simultaneously ensuring a superior banking experience for all our customers.

