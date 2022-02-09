E. Bin Sulayem: New strategy supports the 5-year plan announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed to boost Dubai’s foreign trade to AED 2 trillion and explore 30 target markets offering huge economic potential

Dubai, UAE: Dubai International Chamber’s board of directors recently approved a new strategy for the next three years (2022-2024), which aims to strengthen Dubai's position as a global trade hub, attract multinational companies to the emirate and support local companies with international expansion.

The virtual meeting was led by His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, and attended by H.E. Helal Saeed Almarri, Vice Chairman of Dubai International Chamber and board members Stephen Moss; Gassan Al-Kibsi; May Nasrallah, Mark Willis, Nader Haffar, Dr. Habib Al Mulla, Nabil Habayeb, Sanjiv Kakkar, Elissar Farah Antonios, Julia Onslow-Cole, Shukri Eid, Ahmad Alkhallafi and Rola Abu Manneh, as well as H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers.

During a virtual meeting, the board approved Dubai International Chamber’s budget for the current year and discussed the priorities and plans outlined under its three-year strategy.

The new strategy focuses on attracting 50 multinational companies to Dubai within three years, supports the external expansion of 100 companies from Dubai to priority foreign markets within two years with the aim of improving the business environment in Dubai and making it conducive to business growth with a focus on multinational companies. In addition to supporting and motivating multinational companies to list on the Dubai Financial Market.

His Excellency Sultan bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, said new strategy supports the five-year plan announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai to boost Dubai’s non-oil foreign trade to AED 2 trillion. He added that the plan, once implemented, woudl elevate Dubai’s position in the global arena and expand the emirate’s trade partnerships with promising markets around the world.

H.E. bin Sulayem said Dubai International Chamber is well positioned to achieve the new trade targets announced by HH Sheikh Mohammed as it enjoys access to representative offices across Africa, Eurasia and Latin America that are working to facilitate Dubai’s trade flows with other countries. He noted that 30 target markets have been identified under the strategy adopted by Dubai International Chamber, which offer huge economic potential.

Bin Sulayem said the new strategy enables Dubai International Chamber to more effectively promote Dubai as a preferred global business hub and attracting leading multinational companies to the emirate, which can enhance its competitiveness in key sectors such as trade, infrastructure, logistics, digital economy, retail and manufacturing among others.

Dubai International Chamber was established to strengthen partnerships with global corporations, investors and entrepreneurs and boost Dubai’s status as a major trade hub. Adopting a more specialised approach to driving Dubai’s foreign trade, the chamber promotes opportunities that the emirate offers in facilitating trade flows.

The Chamber was established under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as part of a recent government restructuring that aims to drive a comprehensive economic development in Dubai.

-Ends-

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers

Follow us on:

www.facebook.com/dubaichamber

www.twitter.com/dubaichamber

http://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-chamber-of-commerce-&-industry/

www.youtube.com/DubaiChamberTV

www.instagram.com/dubaichamber

For more information, please contact:

Ruba Abdel Halim

Manager, PR & Corporate Communications

Email: ruba.halim@dubaichamber.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022