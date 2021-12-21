PHOTO
Dubai : Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the governing body of the Dubai Healthcare City (DHCC) freezone, has launched Masari, a tailored employment training programme for UAE Nationals in support of the UAE’s goals to boost the Emirati workforce.
To give the Emirati recruits full ownership of their training and offer them a practical decision-making experience, the new trainees were invited to name the programme, and they agreed on ‘Masari’, which is the Arabic word for “My Pathway”. This reflects the programme’s strategic objectives of helping young Emirati professional build their career pathways and enabling them to reach their full potential.
The programme offers three-month paid placements for Emirati fresh graduates, across core DHCA business functions and various departments, including business administration, finance, marketing and communications, information technology.
“Enablement and empowerment form the foundations of the work we do at Dubai Healthcare City in line with the UAE National Agenda,” said Kawthar Kazim, Vice President Business Support, DHCA. “Masari Programme will give young trainees valuable experience that will contribute to their future successes, by enabling them to harness their academic knowledge to build their professional careers. They will learn on the job directly from department heads, have their place in a team and will be compensated monthly to get a feel of what it is like in a fully functioning workplace environment. Our aim is that it will provide us with a pool of talent who we can nurture and develop to play important roles in the future long-term sustainable development of DHCC.”
In September, the UAE Government announced plans to increase the number of Emiratis in the private sector by 75,000 over the next five years, as part of its bold ‘Projects of the 50’ Strategy, a series of developmental and economic projects that aim to accelerate the UAE’s development and transform it into a comprehensive hub in all sectors and establish its status as an ideal destination for talents and investors. ‘Projects of the 50’ covers several key sectors such as economy, entrepreneurship, advanced skills, digital economy, space and advanced technologies.
In the initial phase of the programme, each three-month training pathway will see the qualified trainees embarking on professional training while given the right level of training from industry professionals. Each graduate who completes the DHCA training will receive certification, which will help build their credentials for future employment applications.
