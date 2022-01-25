Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Dubai Foundation for Women and Children signed a memorandum of understanding with "Aster Volunteers, CSR Aster DM Healthcare", to provide medical services to the foundation’s clients (Women and Children who are victims of violence, and exploitation), at discounted rates. The memorandum was signed at Aster Hospital, Al Qusais branch, by Mrs. Ghanima Al Bahri, Care & Rehabilitation Director of the foundation, and Dr. Sherbaz Bichu, executive director of Aster DM Healthcare.

In this context, Mrs. Ghanima Hassan Al bahri, Care & Rehabilitation Director said: In line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which states “strengthen the means of implementation and revitalize the global partnership for sustainable development”, and based on the social responsibility of creating a healthy and safe environment for all members of society, both citizens and residents, Dubai Foundation for women and children is keen to activate its partnership with "Aster Volunteers, CSR Aster DM Healthcare", one of the leading private healthcare companies.

She added: Under the agreement, "Aster Volunteers, CSR Aster DM Healthcare", will provide discounts on all advisory statements and medical services provided to the foundation’s clients, In addition to providing free mobile clinic service On the other hand, the foundation will provide special volunteer work opportunities for the employees of” CSR Aster DM Healthcare ".

The two sides also will work to implement and deliver a range of awareness campaigns and programs aimed at the community, as well as participate in local and international events and exhibitions.

Al Bahri expressed her gratitude towards the MOU and said: We would like to thank "Aster Volunteers, CSR Aster DM Healthcare", for their effective efforts in supporting our services, and we are looking forward to more cooperation and fruitful joint actions that is in the interest of both women and children.

About DFWAC

The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) is the first licensed non-profit shelter in the UAE for women and children victims of domestic violence, child abuse, and human trafficking. It was established in July 2007 to offer victims immediate protection and support services in accordance with international human rights obligations.

