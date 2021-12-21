KUALA LUMPUR - In conjunction with the Dubai Expo 2020, Kenaf Venture Global (KVG) a leader in Malaysian kenaf industry is representing Malaysia as panel speaking on reducing greenhouse gases using kenaf organic material.

The participation is particularly to take place on 23rd January to 29th January 2022. Among the objectives of the participation are to explore kenaf at global level and at the same time invite social enterprises and impact investors to Malaysia.

Commencing from 1st October 2021 to 31st March 2022, Dubai Expo 2020 welcomes delegates from over 190 countries aims at gathering established corporations to engage in views exchange with the theme “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future”.

The company is very much interested in producing the crop on a large scale due to its potential and uniqueness; unlike other commodities, kenaf is a practical crop for cultivation. Moreover, kenaf biomass would appear as potential for great renewable resources and its organic material is recognized by the Kyoto Protocal to be effective in mitigating global warming. The exclusive features of kenaf even allows the crop to be integrated as part of building component in Malaysia housing industry. Malaysia government has pledged to invest RM6 billion in long term housing project using kenaf-based industrial building system. The company receives full support from the Malaysia government; as such, the direction of KVG in nurturing sustainability.

“In the meantime, it is also keen on establishing international partnership for social businesses prior to the expo. The collaboration can bring both parties to a greater extent in terms of interests for the society and environment”, said Jazman Shahar

Abdollah, the CEO of KVG Group of Companies.

Since the crop is practical and dynamic the company continues to operate despite the Covid-19 pandemic and actively contributing to all layers of society. The workforce under KVG and the group of companies are not affected with retrenchment or downsizing including the supply chain for kenaf. Apart from this, KVG aspires to continuously be of assistance to those in need during these trying times in any way possible.

KVG Website: https://www.kvgsb.com

KVG corporate video: https://youtu.be/Nf-YBhkc47E

-Ends-

About Kenaf Venture Global Sdn. Bhd. (KVGSB)

KVG is a leading private kenaf planter in Malaysia with its own plantation and top-notch fibre processing line. We are heading towards making kenaf as the next Malaysian and global commodity to accommodate the ever-growing demand. KVG also aspires to spearhead technological advancement in agriculture as we have been employing above-the-par machinery in our fibre separation line. With expanding size

of kenaf plantation and the kenaf processing line, our Research and Development team is adhering to the compliance of Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) in kenaf plantation as we aim for greater yield every year to produce top-notch quality of kenaf fibre and core.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Anuar Ishak

Media Associate

+601 74798765

anuarish@mediamateconsultancy.com

Hijas Fizzri

Corporate Communications & Marketing Manager

+603 2387 0128

hijas@kvgsb.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021