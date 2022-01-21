At the 18th annual ceremony for the Global Traveler (GT) Tested Reader Survey Awards held in December 2021 at The Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, Dubai Duty Free cemented its status as a leading travel retailers when it was named “Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World” for the fifteenth consecutive year and as a result, was awarded with a Crystal Status Award.

Organised by FXExpress Publications Inc., the awards ceremony was hosted by Francis X. Gallagher, CEO & Publisher of Global Traveler and announced the winners for the 2021 GT Tested Reader Survey Awards, including the Airline and Hotel of the Year and the Outstanding Diversity & Inclusion in Travel Acknowledgment awards.

Voted by the readers of the US-publication Global Traveler, the monthly and AAM-audited magazine written exclusively for frequent business and leisure travelers, the awards are an unbiased reflection of the best in travel based solely on reader votes.

Dubai Duty Free came out tops in the publication’s 18th Annual GT Tested Reader Survey Awards conducted between December 2020 - September 2021 with more than 22,000 people responded to the survey which covers more than 80 categories.

Commenting on the award, Dubai Duty Free’s Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin said, “We are honoured to receive our fifteenth consecutive “Best Duty-Free Shopping in the World” award from Global Traveller magazine and to be presented with a Crystal Status Award for this win. To be recognised as the leading duty free in the world is a testament to all the hard work that our team has undertaken, even during these challenging times. Thank you to all the readers who voted for us.”

With nearly 550,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with U.S.-based frequent, affluent travelers with readers average nine domestic flights per year and 93 percent travel internationally on a regular basis, mostly in first and business class. More than 55 percent stay in 4- and 5-star hotels, at an average 60 nights per year.

