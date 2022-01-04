Dubai Duty Free announced annual sales of Dhs3.563 billion (US$976 million) in 2021 which is 40% higher compare to last year..

Reflecting on the year, which was still overshadowed by Covid-19, Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO of Dubai Duty Free said, “Overall, it has been a very good year for the operation despite the challenges of the pandemic and I would like to thank our Chairman, H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, for his ongoing support and commitment. I also join His Highness in thanking our great team of staff, our suppliers and of course our customers, for their contribution to our ongoing growth and success.”

The top five selling categories for the year included Perfumes followed by Liquor, Cigarettes & Tobacco, Gold and Electronics. Sales of Perfumes reached Dhs698 million (US$191 million) and accounted for 19.59% of the total annual sales. Liquor in second place recorded sales of Dhs617 million (US$169 million) and accounted for 17% of total annual sales.

Cigarettes & Tobacco, the third best-selling category had Dhs348 million (US$95 million) in sales and contributed 10% towards total revenue. Gold came in fourth place with sales amounting to Dhs290 million (US$79.5 million) and accounted for 8% of total revenue while Electronics came in fifth place with sales of Dhs278 million (US$76 million) and accounted for 7.8% of total annual sales.

Online sales accounted for 5% of the overall sales tally for 2021 and reached Dhs177 million (US$48 million).

Meanwhile, sales in Departures across the operation reached Dhs2.9 billion (US$818 million) and represented 84% of total annual sales, while Arrivals sales reached Dhs 373 million (US$102 million), represented 10% of total annual sales.

In addition to its 2021 annual sales, McLoughlin also commented on the retailer’s many projects that were completed in 2021 and its plans for the year ahead, “We have continued to develop our retail offer in all the Terminals and that included the opening of a Christian Dior boutique in Concourse A and B and a Louis Vuitton shop in Concourse B. We are now looking forward to the opening of a Cartier boutique in Concourse B and the reopening of the Chanel boutique in Concourse A in the first quarter of this year.”

Looking ahead, Dubai Duty Free will continue to maintain its busy events and promotional calendar which includes the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships to be held from 14th-26th February at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

For further information, please contact Bernard Aquino, Marketing Department,

Dubai Duty Free or call Tel: +9714-6019232 or email: bernard.aquino@ddf.ae

