Dubai: Dubai Customs obtained the ISO26000:2010 accreditation for the second year in a row in appreciation for following best international standards, contributing to sustainable development and overall work in CSR in 2021.

Last year, Dubai Customs completed 126 community initiatives that targeted 67,500 beneficiaries following annual strategic plans. These included “Your Safety Matters” campaign, which was repeated 24 times over the year to raise awareness around covid-19, and the organization of health awareness initiatives in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Health Authority and Dubai Health Authority. Another initiative was “Your Opportunity with Al Furdah” initiative, which provided essential needs to families and charities, and it was repeated 20 times over the year.

Dubai Customs also participated in “Community with us” campaign, which aimed to collect and distribute 100 million meals to the needy.

Receiving the ISO certificate, H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said; “Dubai Customs boasts an outstanding record in social responsibility and humanitarian work. We always have sustainable development and protecting society and workplace as a priority while implementing our initiatives.”

Musabih applauded the excellent performance of different departments and sectors to make Dubai Customs a leading organization in CSR sector.

