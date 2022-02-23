PHOTO
Dubai : Within its efforts to spread a culture of innovation, and as part of its activities in the UAE Innovation Month, which are organized this year under the slogan “Al Furdah Innovates 2022”, Dubai Customs inaugurated the third International Innovation Forum for the third consecutive year.
The forum aims to provide a periodic platform for innovators and inventors from inside and outside the country to interact with the relevant authorities from research centers, business incubators and private sector companies.
Dubai Customs’ Innovation Center released a video on the forum to entertain and educate the public around the initiative.
In his opening speech H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation said; “The 3rd International Innovation Forum serves as a platform for creative ideas and best practices and to raise awareness around the importance of innovation in making our lives better. This initiative would encourage others to follow the example of these creative people and come up with creative ideas and concept.
Dubai Customs has recently launched a number of innovations including the Smart Electric Vehicles, I-Box, the second phase of I-Declare and the Cross Border E-Commerce Platform. This Forum is meant to consolidate a culture of innovation and spread knowledge about its significance in modern life.”
Along the same line, Hussain Al Fardan, Dubai Customs’ Innovation Center senior manager said; “The Forum is an opportunity for all creative people to share short videos demonstrating their innovations and creative concepts, which can be developed further and used to serve economic and social prosperity.”
Submitted projects and concepts are expected to be feasible and applicable.
