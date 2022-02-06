Dubai – In a virtual ceremony organized by Dubai Customs to celebrate winning the second place on the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index 2021, representatives of business groups in Dubai said effective communication channels provided by Dubai Customs contributed considerably in enhancing connection and cooperation between the government and private sectors.

Dubai Customs scored 91.8% on the Customer Happiness Index, judged and measured by the Dubai Government Excellence program, and announced by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The ceremony was attended by H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, executive directors and representatives of business groups in Dubai; members of the Dubai Customs Consultative Council (DCCC).

“We work in tandem with Dubai Customs towards a common goal which is growing trade and protecting the society,” said Nadia Abdul Aziz, President of the National Association of Freight & Logistics. “We are part of a network with 150 branches and affiliates worldwide, and I say it with confidence the performance and service delivery of Dubai Customs is exceptional and outstanding.”

Lakhi Ramchandani, CEO of Retail Business Group congratulated Dubai Customs for winning the second place on the Customer Happiness Index, and said successes achieved by trade groups in Dubai are mainly based on the continuous support they receive from Dubai Customs, which listens to suggestions of DCCC members and customize services according to their needs.

On his part, Dharmendra Sawlani, President of Dubai Computer Group said Dubai Customs is a leading example of modernity and development, which is part of the success the emirate of Dubai achieves in all sectors thanks to its wise leadership.

Director General of Dubai Customs highly praised the clients for their role in making this success.

He pointed out that Dubai Customs is a real trailblazer in facilitating local, regional and global trade by developing and innovating new systems and procedures to help businesses get the best of their activities. These include the ATA Carnet, the Authorized Economic Operator, the Virtual Corridor, iDeclare, the risk Engine, e-Commerce platform, among others.

H.E. Musabih highlighted the objectives of Dubai Customs’ 2021-2026 strategic plan and the overriding theme of protecting the society and supporting sustainable development. The plan stands on five principles: Agile, Innovative, Digital, Disruptive, Visionary.

Dubai Customs has recently celebrated the International Customs Day as part of its 5th UAE Customs Week celebrations, which saw the participation of the World Customs Organization. In a recorded message to Dubai Customs, Dr. Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General of the World Customs Organization (WCO) said the UAE is an outstanding example in digital transformation and creativity. Mikuriya applauded Dubai Customs for their vital role in facilitating global trade.

Edris Behzad, Director of Client Happiness Department talked about Dubai Customs’ journey in client happiness, and how the leading organization made it to the second place.

