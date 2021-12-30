Dubai : Dubai Customs announced their new work timings following the new workweek schedule announced by the UAE Government.

The Government Department stated that the new work timings will enable all clients enjoy the best services during the new timings, and they can also enjoy uninterrupted services 24/7 through smart channels.

Dubai Customs has equipped its centers with the latest and most advanced systems and AI technologies to ensure best services delivered to its clients, including quick and streamlined clearance of shipments.

