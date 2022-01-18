Dubai : Dubai Customs crowned its outstanding performance in 2021 by winning the Elite Award in Dubai Government Excellence program’s biggest edition, which saw the participation of 132 local and international judges who assessed 31 government entities against a number of strict quality standards.

Dubai Customs launched its 5-year (2021-2026) strategic plan, which stands on five principles: Agile, Innovative, Digital, Disruptive, Visionary, following four main objectives to enhance revenues, reduce costs, and maintain the organization’s leading role worldwide.

“Trade sector in Dubai is growing steadily, which reflects a healthy recovery from the repercussions of the pandemic, “ said H.E. Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, CEO of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, Director General of Dubai Customs. “We are playing a major role in enhancing sustainable development and helping the emirate maintain its leading role and position as a major hub for global trade. With this in mind, we provide advanced services to help enhance trade activity following the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.”

Dubai Customs transactions skyrocketed 50% to 24 million from 16 million in 2020. The leading government department has invested generously in its smart systems, and 99.6% of transactions were completed through smart channels.

Dubai Customs achieved another feat and topped the IdeasUK Platinum Index obtaining 12 platinum accreditations, including nine accreditations with full mark; unprecedented achievement at the public and private sectors worldwide.

Dubai Customs enhanced this performance further by winning the idea of the year and nine other international awards from IdeasAmerica 2021. The leading Government Department won six golden awards, which is the first time in which Dubai Customs wins this number of golden awards in Ideas America’s finals.

The Department made 390 intellectual property seizures in 2021(14.8 million counterfeit pieces seized, out of which 2.111 million items for 221 different brands were recycled). Dubai Customs organized 29 workshops throughout the year, which saw the participation of 2413 participants, and 437 brands and 189 trade agencies were registered.

Dubai Customs made 4,696 different seizures in 2021 as part of its role in securing the borders and thwarting illegitimate trade and protecting the society.

Dubai Customs won the “Great Place to Work” Award from Great Place To Work® Organization, which was given based on an employee survey that covered many aspects in the work environment, including the effective communication between the management and the employees, balance between personal life and work, CSR, creativity, and teamwork. It also ranked among top 10 work environments in the Middle East, competing with 450 public and private entities, and ranked among top five workplaces for women in the Gulf.

As a result of its continuous efforts in developing HR capital and adopting and updating disruptive systems in the workplace, Dubai Customs won two awards from CIPD: Best Digital Innovation in HR, and HR RISING STAR OF THE YEAR in the virtual ceremony held recently by CIPD as part of the CIPD Middle East People Conference & Awards.

Dubai Customs training center organized 1,418 training courses throughout the year, which targeted 5,678 people. This year’s courses and training workshops varied to include customs risks, shipment risk indicators, risk indicators at the airports, smuggling methods, body language and customs intelligence.

The government department organized four meetings for business groups in the emirate within its vision of enhancing communication with strategic partners. Members of the Dubai Customs Consultative Council include National Association of Freight and Logistics (NAFL), Dubai Gold and Jewellery Group (DGJG), Dubai Computer Group and others. It also organized meeting, as part of its initiative “Ertibat”, with different diplomatic missions including Netherlands, Germany, France, Singapore and India to enhance cooperation in trade and investment.

On the CSR front, Dubai Customs organized 126 social and charity initiatives in 2021 that targeted 76,500 beneficiaries.

Dubai Customs has signed agreements with Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), Dubai Airport Free Zone (DAFZA), Dubai CommerCity and Dubai South to provide them with the services and facilities of the Cross Border E-Commerce Platform. The AI will stimulate e-commerce activity for different players in the region and beyond, and will motivate companies to set up their regional headquarters in the emirate.

Dubai Customs launched I Box. The innovative smart initiative keeps pace with the rapid development of the Emirate of Dubai in serving customers and speeding up logistics and handling services. The service features electronic payment of storage fees, speedy delivery of clients’ belongings, and paperless and contactless processing.

In addition, Dubai Customs launched a dedicated customs channel for EXPO2020 Dubai exhibitors to help with the speedy clearance of goods coming through the emirate for the exhibition. Other facilities provided for the exhibitors and visitors were the ATA Carnet, the Authorized Economic Operator, iDeclare and online registration service.

In 2021, Dubai Customs received many delegations representing international customs administrations and diplomatic missions including Saudi Arabia, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Senegal, Darfur Region, UK, Germany, Netherlands, the USA, and Dominican Republic.

