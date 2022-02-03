PHOTO
Dubai : It takes a few minutes for a customs declaration to be completed through the in-house developed Smart Workspace. The platform also enables clients complete their customs transactions anywhere, anytime through the smart channels.
“We received very positive responses from our clients after moving weekend to Saturday and Sunday, a step that helps the UAE to better align its working week with foreign markets,” said Majid Al Ali, Director of Customs Declarations Department. “Clients can complete their customs declarations online, and this has considerably expedited and facilitated the process, especially during the height of the pandemic.
I expect the number of customs declarations will continue to rise in the coming period due to the opening of new trade routes following Dubai bold strategy, which aims to hit the two trillion dirham milestone in trade in the coming few years.”
