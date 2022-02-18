Two sessions for children and one for adults at Al Safa Art and Design Library.

Dubai, UAE: As part of its participation in the UAE Innovates 2022 activities, Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) announced the organisation of a series of interactive sessions and workshops aimed at promoting a culture of innovation among children and adults. The Authority is holding the workshops at Al Safa Art and Design Library, inviting community members to participate and be part of the future of innovation and development in the emirate.

Dubai Culture will begin its programme with the ‘Learning Italian through Drama & Activity’ session in cooperation with the Italian Theater and Culture Association on Tuesday, 22 February. This session aims to teach children aged 5 - 10 basic words in Italian through an engaging and interactive session of movement and role-playing.

On 24 February, the ‘Learning English through Drama & Activity’ session, also held with the Italian Theater and Culture Association, aims to teach children aged 9 - 12 years basic words in English through an engaging and interactive session of movement and role-playing.

Dubai Culture also prepared an interesting session for adults titled ‘Innovation in Novel Writing’ in cooperation with Elrewayat Forum on 24 February. Omani writer Bushra Khalfan will discuss the topic of innovation in literary writing and narrate paragraphs from her book ‘Dilshad…A Biography of Hunger and Satisfaction.’

Based on its cultural mission to spread knowledge and encourage reading among society members, especially the young generations, the Authority is also holding a number of workshops and sessions for school students to motivate them to read and make reading a daily habit.

