Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a virtual ceremony to recognise the achievements of Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network Achievements members that implemented sustainable and responsible practices in 2021.

Last year, 18 new companies joined the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network, bringing the membership to 77. Nine new task forces were launched under the Network, which are based on the four pillars of CSR and sustainability – namely - workplace, marketplace, community and environment.

Launched in 2010, as a platform for the business community to identify and share expertise on CSR and sustainability principles and opportunities, the Network has initiated many initiatives to foster the adoption of sustainable practices among the local business community.

The ceremony has been inaugurated by Dr. Belaid Rettab, Chief Economist and Senior Director, Economic Research & Sustainable Business Development, Dubai Chamber, and attended by 96 business leaders and experts, and decision makers in the field, including members of the Sustainability Network

Addressing the honourees, Dr. Rettab congratulated the members for their continued commitment and achievements in adopting and enforcing responsible business practices and creating awareness about the impact of business on the environment and the community during 2021.

”The Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network has become the ultimate arm of the business community in voicing business interest, and advocating constructive sustainability changes, which are much required to lay-down the right foundation for a sustainable future in the UAE. A sustainable future where generations from now-on will be happy, proud, and grateful to those who contributed to establish a sustainable, responsible, fair, transparent and competitive business environment,” said Dr. Rettab.

Presenting the achievements of Sustainability Network in 2021, Dr Kamel Mellahi, Senior Manager – Centre for Responsible Business said the Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network organised 15 events in 2021 including virtual seminars, multi-stakeholder dialogues and networking events which brought together key public and private sector organizations with more than 15,000 people participating.”

He added that these virtual events addressed important issues such as mental health of employees, sustainable supply chain, circular economy, green buildings, benchmarking for inclusive workplace, Emiratization, road safety, prompt payment etc. Among members joining as speakers were Ruchi Sharma, Head Finance from Himatrix and Sara Ahmed, Manager of Diversity & Inclusion from Emirates NBD who shared about different sustainability initiatives that their companies have undertaken as a result of the learnings from being active members of network.

Dubai Chamber Sustainability Network members also run a task force on Prompt Payments to Suppliers and Subcontractors. In 2021 Task force members developed and published Dubai Chamber Prompt Payment Charter to encourage businesses to sign and commit to key principles of timely payments also listed as seven commitments of the charter and tackle the culture of late payment by setting a positive example. More than 35 companies signed the charter to expressed their solidarity towards the cause.

Sustainability Network members also shared their practical knowledge and contributed to content development of various toolkits, checklists and guidebooks to support various publications that will help the Dubai business community and even outside in modifying their existing practices or changing these completely as per the systematic process given.

Established in 2004, the Centre for Responsible Business has played a very critical role in guiding businesses in becoming more aware of the business, social and environmental value of sustainable practices and putting in place such practices.

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai's vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks.

