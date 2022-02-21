Dubai, UAE: Dubai Chamber of Commerce recently hosted a delegation from Ajman Chamber of Commerce & Industry at its headquarters, where it highlighted the best international practices adopted in the field of customer service and e-transactions.

During the visit, the Chamber also highlighted the practices adopted which recently resulted in the Chamber securing the top position on the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index 2021.

The delegation, headed by Abdulla Omar Al Marzooqi, Executive Director of Ajman Chamber and Mohammed Khalifa Almheiri, Director of Communication and Media at Ajman Chamber; was received by Abdulla Al Theeb, Director of Membership and Documentation at Dubai Chamber; and Saeed Al Harthi, Senior Manager of Service Standard at Dubai Chamber.

Welcoming the visiting delegation, Al Theeb stated said the implementation of best international practices in customer service requires a digital work system that provides the highest standards of services to customers, and makes it easier for customers to complete their transactions easily, saving businesses time, money and effort.

“Dubai Chamber of Commerce has invested in developing a modern digital infrastructure, it provided all its basic services electronically, and completed more than 700,000 digital transactions last year, which had a significant impact in providing all services to customers at a record speed,” he said.

Al Theeb also noted that Dubai Chamber of Commerce is always exploring new ways to enhance the customer experience and improve ease of doing business, and added that the Chamber shares knowledge and expertise with other chambers of commerce in the UAE and around the world.

Currently, Dubai Chamber of Commerce provides 50 smart services to Dubai’s business community through its website and mobile applications. These services cover everything from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, economic research, market intelligence, policy advocacy, business mentorship, business matching, mediation, to training, seminars and workshops related to e-commerce, startups, sustainability, CSR, legal matters and international expansion.

About Dubai Chambers

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

