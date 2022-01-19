Dubai, UAE – Dubai Chamber of Commerce has ranked first on the Dubai Government Customer Happiness Index 2021, which evaluates the quality of services provided by government entities in Dubai in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The Chamber achieved a rating of 91.9% in customer happiness and its strong performance was supported by expanded efforts to serve the private sector efficiently and improving ease of doing business in line with Dubai’s strategic vision. The results of the index were unveiled yesterday by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

Commenting on this achievement, HE Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers said: “Dubai Chamber of Commerce is an active partner supporting the vision and directives of the wise leadership, which aim to elevate Dubai’s position as a global smart city, innovation hub and leader in digital transformation that continues to adapt to the changing needs of our members and customers.”

“This milestone achievement is result of a long-term smart transformation strategy adopted by the Chamber, which facilitated the adoption of advanced digital infrastructure and solutions designed to save our customers time and money. By improving in the area of customer happiness, we have enhanced our competitiveness as a chamber and we expect this accomplishment to lead to far-reaching benefits for the wider business community in Dubai.

Currently, Dubai Chamber of Commerce provides 50 smart services to Dubai’s business community through its website and mobile applications. These services cover everything from certificates of origin, attestation, ATA Carnets and credit reports, economic research, market intelligence, policy advocacy, business mentorship, business matching, mediation, to training, seminars and workshops related to e-commerce, startups, sustainability, CSR, legal matters and international expansion.

Dubai Chambers is a non-profit public entity that supports Dubai’s vision as a global player by empowering businesses, providing innovative value-added services and access to influential networks. In March 2021, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the restructuring of Dubai Chamber and the formation of three chambers for the emirate, namely, Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai International Chamber, and Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, which now operate under Dubai Chambers.

