10 in5 Tech start-ups will showcase at the event, covering food tech, AI and agri-tech

The incubator will host the in5 Mentor’s corner for one-on-one advisory sessions

Organised in partnership with Dubai Internet City, Step Conference will celebrate a decade of elevating the region’s tech start-up landscape

Dubai, UAE: in5, an enabling platform for entrepreneurs, has announced its participation in Step Conference 2022 as the main partner for The Start Track. The incubator will bring its near-decade long expertise and network as Dubai’s leading incubation hub for start-ups and entrepreneurs to the event, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in the emirate and the wider region through exclusive mentorship and pitching opportunities.

in5 is bringing 10 of its leading tech start-ups to Step Conference, which runs from 23-24 February at Dubai Internet City. Emerging start-ups and entrepreneurs attending the conference can also make the most of one-on-one advisory sessions from industry experts at the in5 Mentor’s Corner for tailored guidance on their business journey.

On behalf of in5, Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director of Dubai Media City, said: “In the last twenty years, Dubai has successfully created a globally competitive business ecosystem and emerged as an attractive destination for talent, entrepreneurs and investors from around the world. State-of-the-art infrastructure coupled with business-friendly regulations and an enabling environment boost the emirate’s international appeal to independent thinkers and determined creatives.

“in5 always strives to provide a welcoming and nurturing platform for such individuals to pursue their ambitions, and we are delighted to play a part in the success stories of diverse and disruptive start-ups. The collection of start-ups we will be highlighting at Step Conference will demonstrate the calibre of entrepreneurship available not only in our incubator, but the region.”

Since its inception, in5 has enabled over 500 start-ups, of which a quarter are led and managed by female entrepreneurs—nearly twice as high as the regional average of women-owned SMEs, according to the World Bank. In 2021, start-ups at the incubator achieved AED 1.4 billion in investments via venture capital and angel investors, reaffirming Dubai’s leading position as an attractive destination for talent and entrepreneurship. in5 offers five key benefits to members: business incubation, creative working spaces, mentorship and advisory, access to more than 400 annual workshops and events, and access to investors.

From start-ups disrupting the F&B industry to AI coaching platforms, meet the 10 homegrown in5 start-ups showcasing at Step Conference 2022.

Beezr

A cloud-based no-code SaaS application, Beezr enables business users to build internal systems and automate workflows fast using no-code technology.

Concierge Links

A first of its kind B2b online booking platform, Concierge Links connects tourism services, such as day tours, restaurants and rentals, to the Concierges of hotels, serviced apartments or vacation homes.

Filming Locations

Filming Locations is an online marketplace that connects people who want to provide their properties for shoots with people in search of ideal filming or photography venues.

Greener Crop

Greener Crop enables vertical farming in the Middle East and Africa with a range of services, from farm set-up and maintenance to growth management and sale of produce.

Grubtech

Grubtech is transforming the food service industry with a purpose-built operating system for cloud kitchens and omni-channel restaurant operations. The platform increases speed and quality across the board by uniting your siloed systems and collects valuable data to enhance processes.

Hamples

Hamples is a new-age digital sampling platform that simplifies the product discovery process for beauty products, baby care, household services, online games and more.

LabY Technology

Future LabY is developing virtual education tools to shape the future of e-learning and expand access to those who do not have access to proper equipment and laboratories.

Mestar

Mestar is an AI coaching platform that allows users to set up and achieve their goals using the pre-program's chatbots interactions while receiving customized advice.

Regimen

Mr. Regimen is a platform dedicated to curating world-class beauty brands and produces while steering a meaningful conversation about masculinity and self-care.

Supply Chain Tech

Designed for companies managing regional and global supply chains, this start-up monitors internet feeds for signals of potential disruptions and allows customers to predict supply shortages, delays or cancellations.

In strategic partnership with in5, Step Conference's The Start Track will tackle the entirety of the start-up landscape over insightful keynotes, panels and debates. Global influencers in the tech and digital space will cover success stories, setting up and growth, the entrepreneurship ecosystem, fundraising and investment, acquisitions and IPOs, as well as spotlighting the most exciting start-ups gaining traction.

