Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), today advanced its commitment to supporting online child safety through its collaborations with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood (SCMC) in light of Safer Internet Day.

Inclusive of its online community, du proudly showcased an awareness campaign via SMS and its social media channels to stir a proactive discussion around what Safety Internet Day entails for children as they navigate across the rapidly changing digital sphere.

du’s three-year partnership with UNICEF aims to engage hundreds of thousands of children and caregivers to raise their awareness of online risks and is part of a growing effort to promote online childhood safety through continuous outreach activities with national partners to increase awareness and ensure support is made readily available for children and parents in the UAE and beyond.

Recently, du has launched several initiatives in the field of online safety education with the objective of ensuring a better safer internet for the UAE community. These initiatives include school-focused digital wellbeing sessions with Injaz UAE and EdComs Middle East.

