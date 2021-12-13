du employees can now avail world-class healthcare services and solutions through Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a pioneering healthcare provider from Saudi Arabia, bringing its renowned medical excellence offering to the UAE

Dubai, UAE : du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has finalised a new partnership agreement with Fakeeh University Hospital, a world-class healthcare and academic center in the UAE, that will see the latter become the exclusive healthcare provider for all du employees and members.

The partnership reaffirms the leading UAE telco provider’s enduring commitment to ensure the health, safety, and happiness of its people. Together with Fakeeh, they will implement and uphold internal sustainability initiatives that support employee well-being as a top organizational priority.

The new partnership between the two parties was made official with a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed by Dr. Mansoor Anwar Habib, Senior Director of Sustainability and Well-Being at du, and Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Fakeeh University Hospital.

During the signing, Dr. Fatih Mehmet Gul, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Fakeeh University Hospital, said: “This is an exciting moment for us as we further establish ourselves as a leading center of medical excellence and patient-centric care in the country. In becoming the exclusive healthcare provider for all du employees and members, we extend our 43-year legacy with the aim of continuously building strong and lasting relationships within the communities we serve. We have embraced innovation, which combined with our expertise has allowed us to ensure that medical excellence is at the heart of everything we do. Our team of doctors are driven by their passion to deliver positive patient outcomes, and through our integrated healthcare model using smart technologies, we reaffirm our commitment to making a positive contribution to the development of the healthcare sector in the UAE.

Effective immediately, du personnel and teams can avail world-class healthcare services and benefits. These include customized health and wellness packages, priority medical treatment at Fakeeh University Hospital premises, 24/7 tele-consultation services and urgent care, seasonal and preventive vaccinations, COVID-19 vaccinations, PCR services, and home-based healthcare services. Furthermore, other benefits available in line with the new MoU include health awareness sessions, remote patient monitoring for chronic diseases, and cash discounts with select medical cards.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae

About Fakeeh University Hospital

Fakeeh University Hospital is a hospital and medical university brought by the pioneering Saudi healthcare provider group, Fakeeh Care. With a rich legacy of over 43 years, Fakeeh Care is committed to delivering medical excellence and championing outstanding research in the UAE. Fakeeh University Hospital is a 350-bed state of the art facility, located in Dubai Silicon Oasis, which will provide primary, secondary, and tertiary care for more than 700,000 patients a year. It is equipped with cutting-edge technology and smart systems that are built to meet the unique needs of the hospital and UAE patients. Fakeeh University Hospital uses innovative diagnostic technology, advanced data-assisted and automated medication dispensing systems, which combined with leading medical expertise, make patient diagnoses, and care precise and efficient. Operating as a teaching hospital in Dubai, Fakeeh University Hospital will provide world-class medical education to the future generations of doctors in the UAE, expand the medical horizons of practicing healthcare experts, while also bringing the latest research to its patients. The hospital will be a benchmark for medical collaboration, international affiliations and will combine medical education with evidence-based medicine in a modern environment. For more information, visit www.fuh.care.

