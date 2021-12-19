During this extra special season, visitors can look forward to a celebration as the mall turns two while welcoming festivities

Dubai, UAE: Al-Futtaim’s Festival Plaza Mall invites visitors to make the most of a spectacular season of entertainment, shopping deals and winning. Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is set to take place from Wednesday, December 15 until Sunday, January 30 – and it will be one to remember at the Jebel Ali hotspot with fun for all ages, cashback, and exciting prizes to be won.

Big savings are guaranteed at Festival Plaza Mall this DSF, with AED 100,000 in cashbacks. Shoppers who spend AED 2,000 will receive 10% cashback on their purchases from their favourite brands. During this extra special time, visitors can look forward to a celebration like no other as Festival Plaza Mall turns two in December, while welcoming the festive season all month long. Mallgoers can also purchase Festival City Malls gift card at any time from the customer service desk, an ideal gift for all occasions, which comes with great offers across both Dubai Festival City Mall and Festival Plaza and is also eligible for cashback.

Easily accessible, Dubai South community hub Festival Plaza Mall has a very special installation in store for tiny tots just in time for DSF. Kiddies can jump around in the colourful ball pit to their heart’s content, and grab mum and dad after for a ride across the mall on the Ezzy train. With dining options which will be sure to delight, tummies will stay full for the whole day at Festival Plaza Mall. As Dubai turns into the ultimate shopping paradise, even the most luxurious brands will fall well within budget with big savings to be explored.

Visitors can also head to Festival Plaza Mall and be in for a chance to win AED 250 worth of gift cards, along with fantastic prizes from ACE in the lead up to the mall’s anniversary on Saturday, December 18. Expect double the prizes on the final day when Festival Plaza turns two in style. All they need to do is follow @dubaifestivalplaza to participate and get ready to win big!

From December 17 to 18 and 24 to 25, guests can meet Santa at his grotto or join the joyful carollers for a singalong from December 24 to 25 at Festival Plaza Mall. Santa and his elf will also be doing some roaming about and some lucky guests will be in for a treat! A rich range of festive food and beverage favourites and holiday-themed trinkets and gifts await. Capture the perfect photos against the backdrop of the beautifully decorated mall and Santa’s Grotto which is live for photo opportunities, too.

Genevieve Colaco, Regional General Manager, Marketing & Customer Experience at Al-Futtaim Malls said: “Al-Futtaim malls are the place to be during DSF, as they offer visitors the best bargains in town, along with unforgettable entertainment. We are excited to welcome everyone during the shopping festival, which falls at a time of festivities and is the perfect occasion to enjoy special moments.”

With Expo 2020 just 15 mins away from Festival Plaza, the mall offers a complimentary shuttle bus service every hour from the mall to the event, where visitors can catch a free ride without the hassle of parking. There is also a variety of exciting offers for Expo employees and ticket holders to avail at the mall. A hala pick-up point is located outside the community mall entrance for shoppers who are not driving in, convenient for booked taxis. Festival Plaza also offers a convenient drive-through PCR testing centre by Health Hub Clinic – visitors can receive exclusive discounts across the mall if they use the PCR drive-through centre at Festival Plaza, Jebel Ali.

