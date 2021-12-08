United Arab Emirates : Dronisos, the European leader in drone light shows, is fresh off their latest performance in Dubai. This time it was to help Floward, the same-day flower delivery app, with a spectacular drone show over Dubai to celebrate the UAE’s golden jubilee in the most Floward way possible, with flowers. Hundreds of Dronisos drones descended over the Address Montgomerie Golf Club on Thursday the 25th evening, recreating the journey of a flower from a tiny seed to a beautiful symbol of love.

Dronisos, however, is not new to Dubai or the Middle East. They recently opened an office in Dubai to propel their activities in the region. Serving as both a technical and a commercial base, the Dubai office allows Dronisos to cater to the entire Gulf region that is seeing a rapidly growing demand for entertainment where drone shows are getting popular.

The biggest achievement and main highlight for Dronisos is the exclusive collaboration created with Expo 2020 Dubai. Following a global tender, the Dronisos drone show system was chosen by the organisers to provide daily indoor and outdoor shows during the entire six-month event. Expo 2020 opened its doors to the world on October 1st, 2021, will run for 182 days, and will be the largest ever event in the Arab world. For the first time in World Expo history, each of the 195 participating countries will have its own pavilion. For 6 months, Expo 2020 as a major attraction is said to be the meeting point for innovation and creativity bringing together 25 million visitors.



In celebration of UAE's Golden Jubilee, the French tech start-up is currently flying hundreds of drones multiple times a day both indoors and outdoors at Expo 2020. More information on their drone shows and the schedule can be found on the Expo 2020 website: https://www.expo2020dubai.com/

"The GCC countries have effectively controlled covid-19 and are leading the way with the reopening of large-scale events like Expo 2020. It is an ideal opportunity for us to showcase our work and share our artistic vision as the Middle East is taking leadership in entertainment and leisure activities following a well thought out tourism strategy" - says Jean-Dominique Lauwereins, President, Dronisos.

About Dronisos:

Dronisos is a drone entertainment company that specialises in creating indoor and outdoor shows using autonomous drones. Based out of Bordeaux, France, Dronisos has offices in Orlando, USA, Bangalore, India, and now Dubai, UAE. Since its inception in 2016, Dronisos has performed over 40,000 shows around the world.

Their shows that bring man and machine together on stage creating a new form of cultural expression, have made them the European leader of the industry.

Dronisos shows are created using drones manufactured by the French drone company Parrot. Their shows are popular at major international events and theme parks around the world.

