Launched in 2021, Drink Dry is breaking boundaries in the world of F&B with an offering that is currently unique and a first of its kind in the region. Paving the way, the champions of the zero-alcohol revolution in the UAE began their journey as an e-store and are now a firm mainstay in the retail and hospitality sector with their product offering now available in many prominent bars and restaurants across the city.

Innately passionate about pioneering the alcohol-free drinks category in the F&B industry in the UAE, brand founder at the helm of Drink Dry, Erika Doyle, has been leading one of the UAE’s fastest growing startups in a new and developing category, offering consumers an extensive range of quality products that give her loyal customer base a full experience when it comes to introducing new ways of drinking. From non-alcoholic wines and beers to spirits and mixers, Drink Dry has options to suit all preferences.

Since the start of operations, the brand has already achieved much on its journey to provide choice, quality and and make a difference to those in the region who don’t consume alcohol or are looking to reduce their intake:

Since their first month of trading in January 2021 to December 2021, Drink Dry saw their monthly sales grow by 2000%. In month three of trading, they entered the retail space, working with Choithrams in March 2021. Following on from this, Drink Dry had their first export order in August into Kuwait and then entered the ‘quick commerce’ business with Talabat in December 2021, showing a clear demand for Drink Dry’s product offering across numerous channels.

By June 2021, Drink Dry were supplying over 60 hospitality venues with demand growing daily. By partnering with one of the biggest FMCG Distributors in the UAE, the company is now supplying over 200 venues in the UAE with their full portfolio. In addition, Drink Dry have signed contracts with two large hotel chains for regional distribution of their products.

The customer return rate for Drink Dry is 72% with the brand seeing their highest number of new customers during Dry January this year.

Drink Dry also help a large number of global non-alcoholic drinks brands enter the market here, and by working with both big well-known brands, as well as small, niche producers, their customers get the best of both worlds – quality they expect from the brands they know and love, as well as innovation from the new and upcoming players in the market.

Some further accolades for Erika and Drink Dry this year have seen the expansion of the workforce, which doubled in January 2022 and moving into a new office space to allow for the growth of the brand.

With much more to come in 2022, Erika has her sights set on launching Drink Dry in other GCC markets and as such will be launching their e-commerce store in Kuwait, along with their drinks also being launched in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, both by Q2.

Reflecting on the past year, Erika Doyle, founder and Managing Director of Drink Dry said, “Drink Dry’s success in 2021 has showed that the alcohol free drinks category is here to stay and is no longer a trend or a fad. We have seen a very sharp rise in sales of our products but more importantly, we have seen a huge return customer rate and customer satisfaction with the products we sell. We have doubled our Team and have put ourselves in the best position possible to further the growth of the business in 2022. Cheers to discovering the new ways of drinking!’’

Visit the Drink Dry online store to find out more and view their full range - www.drinkdrystore.com. In addition, stay updated via their social media channel @drinkdrystore. Drink Dry delivers UAE wide with free home delivery on purchases over AED 330.

-Ends-

About Drink Dry:

Drink Dry is the first online marketplace for premium non-alcoholic drinks in the UAE. The online platform was founded in 2019 by Erika Doyle, with the intention of gathering good quality alcohol free drinks under one umbrella and to make it easier for those looking for alternatives to alcohol to quench their thirst. The online marketplace offers a curated selection of non-alcoholic hops, spirits, still and sparkling grape, cocktails and tonic mixers – all one click away and conveniently delivered to your doorstep. Not to mention that Drink Dry’s premium non-alcoholic beverages contain less sugar and calories compared to average adult drinks, making them the perfect indulgent drinks that you can enjoy guilt-free.

For media requests:

Laura Davison

TishTash PR

Email: laura@tishtash.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022