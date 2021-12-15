The award confirms DP World UAE’s commitment to enabling the progress of the trade and logistics sector, while being flagbearers for diversity and inclusion

Dubai, United Arab Emirates : DP World UAE, the leading smart trade enabler won the Diversity & Equality Award 2021 at the Seatrade Maritime Awards Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa in association with Lloyd’s List. Held on December 13, 2021, the awards were a part of the UAE Maritime Week, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. Now, in its 18th year, the awards applaud the best in the maritime sector with the fundamental objective of recognising and honouring excellence in all spheres of business.

The award was received by Shahab Al Jassmi, Commercial Director – Ports & Terminals, DP World UAE in the presence of industry leaders. As part of its commitment to ensuring industry progress, DP World presented the Personality of the Year award, which was handed over by Al Jassmi to Abdullah Aldubaikhi, Chief Executive Officer, Bahri.

Abdulla Bin Damithan, CEO & Managing Director, DP World UAE and Jafza said: “Our efforts being lauded by the coveted Seatrade Maritime Awards has affirmed that we are indeed moving in the right direction. Receiving the Diversity & Equality Award is a landmark achievement as diversity is more than just a policy and practice at DP World UAE. It has been a part of DP World’s DNA since its inception. We firmly believe that our strength lies in our workforce and sustainable business practices. Hence, we have consistently focused on creating a workplace that encourages constant innovation, collaboration, learning and development, and superior performance. This award is a testimony to the hard work and dedication of our team and will only motivate us to work harder and achieve greater heights in future.”

As the premier maritime gateway with access to more than 3.5 billion consumers, DP World UAE has been a key economic driver for the emirate of Dubai and the UAE. Through its flagships, the poly-functional Jebel Ali Port and the integrated business hub Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), DP World UAE contributes 33.4 per cent to Dubai’s GDP.

