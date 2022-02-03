Abu Dhabi : Doctors at Tawam Hospital, part of Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, successfully removed multiple benign brain tumours from a 52-year-old Iraqi woman. The complex 22-hour surgry was carried out over the course of two days by a multidisciplinary team of specialised surgeons led by the hospital’s Consultant Neurosurgeon, Dr. Mohammed Asha.

When the patient was referred to Tawam Hospital, she was suffering from difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, and paralysis of the vocal cords on the left side. Examined by a team of ENT specialists and neurologists, images showed the presence of multiple tumors, with large sizes of 3 to 6 cm, in the neck and the base of the skull, which could not be treated by non-invasive methods.

After careful examination, the combined team of Neurosurgery and ENT at Tawam Hospital arranged a complex surgical plan that included multiple stages of operation over two consecutive days. The procedure started with the tumors being dissected from the woman’s neck before doctors moved up to the base of the skull. On the second day, the surgical team performed a craniotomy to remove tumors from around the brainstem.

Dr. Asha, who specializes in brain tumor surgery and skull base surgery, led the multidisciplinary team, which oversaw the successful removal of all traces of the tumors without compromising the patient’s neurological functions. As a result, the patient made a full recovery, and was discharged from hospital within a few days. She has since returned to her normal life after a period of swallowing rehabilitation and physiotherapy.

Such cases were previously categorised as ‘untreatable’ with patients resigned to losing much of their neurological functions over time. However, Tawam Hospital has assembled a highly skilled multidisciplinary team with extensive experience in new and innovative medical techniques to provide the UAE community with world-class neurosurgery.

Dr. Mohammed Asha, FRCS (SN), Consultant Neurosurgeon at Tawam Hospital, said: “These kinds of tumors require extensive surgical interventions and are often labelled as surgically untreatable due to its complexity and the severe risks involved. Now, with the latest technologies and a highly skilled multidisciplinary medical team, the tumors can be successfully removed without damaging the nerves. With the operation lasting 22 hours, it is an incredibly complex and intricate surgery that is only possible with the dedication and skill of our team at Tawam Hospital. The success of this surgery and the fact the patient was able to recover in record time with no complications is an incredible milestone that is testament to SEHA’s commitment towards offering pioneering multidisciplinary medical care. We are proud to be able to position the UAE as a healthcare hub that achieves global standards.”

The patient and her family have since expressed their gratitude to the UAE, its leadership and SEHA’s medical team for the great care that she had received. Since the operation, the patient’s condition has improved, all senses functioning normally and with no post-operation complications.

Speaking about the impact of this procedure on his wide, the patient’s husband, Mr. Amir Abdel-Khatib said: “My wife was suffering from constant dizziness caused by a tumor behind the cerebellum and a tumor in the neck, after which her condition worsened causing her difficulty to speak. I am pleased we made the decision to come to the UAE and visit Tawam Hospital for her treatment. I will always be eternally grateful for the efforts from the team at Tawam Hospital and the remarkable difference they have made to my wife’s health and quality of life.”

Tawam Hospital employs the latest technologies, highly skilled medical practitioners and most up to date surgical techniques to successfully carry out complex neurosurgical procedures for patients in Abu Dhabi and from overseas.

About SEHA:

The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company PJSC–SEHA – is an independent, public joint stock company created to develop the curative activities of the public healthcare system in Abu Dhabi. The company owns and operates all the public hospitals and clinics of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

SEHA is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy.

SEHA is committed to continuous improvement of customer care to recognized international standards and providing the community with world-class healthcare. SEHA operates 14 hospitals with over 3,385 beds, 70 ambulatory care, family care and urgent care centers and 3 blood banks. Its facilities accommodate 117,162 inpatients annually and conduct 43,262 surgeries, as well as treating more than five million outpatients.

SEHA is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the Middle East with more than 14,000 doctors, nurses, ancillary care, and administrative personnel. Learn more at www.seha.ae

