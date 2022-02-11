Dubai: Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance (DNIR), has been conferred with the ‘Insurance Professional of the Year’ Award at the MENA Insurance Review (IR) Awards 2022 held on January 25, 2022, at the Ritz Carlton hotel in Dubai. This prestigious award recognises the outstanding achievements of distinguished insurance professionals across the Middle Eastern and North African markets.

Commenting on the occasion, Abdulla Al Nuaimi, CEO of Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance (DNIR), said, "It is an honour to receive this award alongside many distinguished and accomplished professionals. I want to express my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to the jury for recognising our commitment to serving the people of the UAE and the wider GCC region.

He added: “At DNIR, we always strive to elevate our service standards to ensure that our customers get the best support they need. I believe that insurance plays a significant role in securing peace of mind for the society, and this is a role that me and team DNIR, are wholeheartedly committed to."

Mr Al Nuaimi has won this award in recognition of his expertise over the years. He has worked tirelessly within the Financial Services, Insurance Sector, Trading and Oil & Gas for over 25 years, leveraging his solid expertise in 'end to end' transformation management to attain profitability targets with minimum cost and maximum ROI.

The MENA IR Awards exist within the MENA region that recognise and celebrate the ground-breaking achievements of insurers, reinsurers, and brokers within the Middle Eastern and North African markets.

About DNIR

One of the leading Insurance Companies in Dubai, Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance PSC (DNIR) is operating since1991 with a branch in Abu Dhabi. We are a multiline insurer with products spanning across Motor, Medical, Travel, Home and various other commercial insurances like Group Medical, Group Life, Engineering, Marine, Property and Liability. Our expert team of insurance and reinsurance professionals will provide the best insurance policies at competitive rates in comparison to industry peers. Our hassle-free claims services will enhance our mutual relationship.

DNIR puts customer experience, innovation, financial stability, and value creation on our priority list with the approach to design tailored solutions based on a comprehensive understanding of customers and protection needs.

Following a change in management in early 2021, DNIR has engaged in broadening its distribution platforms and entered strategic partnerships for underwriting growth.

Phone: 600 5 80000

Website: www.dnirc.com

