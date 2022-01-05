Agenda to focus on the future of diamonds following strong sector-wide rebound

A series of high-level meetings and events planned for Dubai Diamond Week, gathering industry specialists and the global jewellery community

Visit ae for early bird tickets

Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the fifth edition of its Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC) with the support of leading industry organisations. DDC 2022 will be held on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, with the overarching theme set to be ‘The Future of Diamonds’.

DMCC has announced that DDC 2022 will be held with the support of three Platinum Sponsors - Stargems, a diamond trading, manufacturing, and auctioning company; Synova S.A., a pioneer in unique water jet guided laser technology; and Sociedade Mineira de Catoca Lda. (Catoca), an Angolan diamond mining company.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “The diamond industry has shown tremendous resilience over the last 12 months and customer demand is proving to be as strong as ever. However, we must now look further ahead and examine the various factors influencing the market – from the arrival of laboratory grown diamonds and changing consumer preferences, through to diamond production and global supply chain disruptions. In its fifth edition, the Dubai Diamond Conference continues to bring leaders from across the industry to Dubai, one of the world’s most important diamond trading hubs, to discuss the future of diamonds and how to ensure the long-term sustainability of the industry.”

Throughout the week of DDC, a series of high-level meetings and industry events will be taking place in Dubai as part of Dubai Diamond Week, beginning with a board meeting of the World Diamond Council on 20 February 2022. The DDC Gala dinner and Jewellery World Awards, hosted jointly with Informa Markets, will recognise significant contributions to the development of the global diamond and jewellery industry on 21 February 2022.

The new Jewellery, Gem and Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) show, supported by DMCC as the official partner, will become one of the jewellery world’s most powerful marketplaces for product discovery, meaningful connections and inspired thinking. Buyers and suppliers will gather in the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 22 to the 24 February 2022 to trade and explore new business opportunities in Dubai. Finally, the Presidents’ meetings of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place on the 24 and 25 February at the iconic Almas Tower.

"We are delighted to again be Platinum Sponsors of the Dubai Diamond Conference. Stargems continues to grow and break records with our auctions in Dubai, a testament to its position as a global diamond trading hub. In December we will have sold over USD 165 million in four separate Stargems auctions held right here in Almas Tower – a new record for us closing an annual USD 800 million in auctions despite the disruptions caused by Covid," said Shailesh Javeri, CEO, Stargems.

“Synova is delighted to partner with and sponsor the Dubai Diamond Conference in 2022. We recently announced our DaVinci automated diamond shaping solution at DDC in 2019 and this technology has already begun to change our industry in unimaginable ways. We are also excited to be showcasing our DaVinci diamond factory during the conference in February and are thrilled to be announcing the establishment of our new facility at Almas Tower in spring 2022,” said Dr. Bernold Richerzhagen, President and CEO, Synova S.A.

Paulo Mandela do Amaral Martins, Deputy General Manager for the Administrative Area, Catoca, said: “Sociedade Mineira de Catoca Lda is delighted to be associated with the Dubai Diamond Conference in order to build a sustainable bright future within the global diamond industry.”

In line with its mandate to attract, facilitate and steer new trade flows through Dubai, DMCC has been a driving force in establishing the emirate as a leading global hub for diamond trade. Since the start of 2021, the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), the world’s largest diamond tender facility, has hosted more than 60 diamond tenders. In October 2021, an exceptional 100+ carat rough diamond was successfully sold for USD 5.218 million (USD 44,004 per carat) in a record tender hosted at the DDE.

More details about the conference and early-bird tickets are available at: https://diamondconference.ae

-Ends-

Media Enquiries:

DMCC

PR & Corporate Communications

pr@dmcc.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone, and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class property like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022