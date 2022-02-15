Dubai, UAE: DMCC – the world’s flagship Free Zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise – announced that Rapaport, which provides the global diamond industry with data, news and analysis to support the development of fair, transparent, efficient, and competitive diamond markets, has been confirmed as the official Media Partner for the fifth edition of the Dubai Diamond Conference (DDC). DDC 2022 will be held on 21 February 2022 at Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, with the overarching theme set to be ‘The Future of Diamonds’.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, and Chairman, Dubai Diamond Exchange, said: “We are delighted to welcome Rapaport as an official partner of the Dubai Diamond Conference. With the diamond industry going through an unprecedented period of change – driven by new technologies, changing consumer preferences and an evolving global trade landscape – data and analysis from international organisations such as Rapaport is more important than ever. DMCC is committed to working with key stakeholders across the diamond industry to support the development of a fair and competitive global market, and I am very much looking forward to connecting with partners and industry experts from around the globe at the Dubai Diamond Conference.”

“Rapaport Information Services is pleased to support high-level communications among diamond industry leaders. We believe that the Dubai Diamond Conference will provide an opportunity for the trade to address important social responsibility issues that can help make the world a better place. The role of Dubai as an international meeting place is of growing importance as we face increasing global economic and political uncertainty. It is good that our industry is coming together in Dubai,” said Martin Rapaport, Chairman of the Rapaport Group.

The new Jewellery, Gem and Technology Dubai (JGT Dubai) show, supported by DMCC as the official partner, will become one of the jewellery world’s most powerful marketplaces for product discovery, meaningful connections and inspired thinking. Buyers and suppliers will gather in the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 22 to the 24 February 2022 to trade and explore new business opportunities in Dubai. Finally, the Presidents’ meetings of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and International Diamond Manufacturers Association (IDMA) will take place on the 24 and 25 February at the iconic Almas Tower.

In line with its mandate to attract, facilitate and steer new trade flows through Dubai, DMCC has been a driving force in establishing the emirate as a leading global hub for diamond trade. Throughout 2021, the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), the world’s largest diamond tender facility, has hosted more than 65 tenders of diamonds and precious stones.

The Dubai Diamond Conference 2022 tickets have officially sold out. More details about the conference are available at: https://diamondconference.ae.

