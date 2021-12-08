DLD fulfilled all the main requirements of the classification system, such as hygiene and sterilisation procedures, emergency preparedness programmes, health services resources, air- and water-quality management, and innovation standards.

Dubai, UAE : Dubai Land Department’s (DLD) building received the WELL Health-Safety Rating certificate issued by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI), becoming the first integrated government building in Dubai to record this achievement. This win supports the department’s vision to advance long-term health and sustainability goals, in line with the highest international standards for buildings with joint ownership in the emirate.

DLD's building was awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating after successfully passing the evaluation and review phase of the relevant documents carried out by the Green Business Certification Corporation (GBCI) as a neutral evaluator. DLD achieved key features of the rating system, such as hygiene and sterilisation procedures, emergency preparedness programmes, health service resources, air- and water-quality management, and innovation standards.

His Excellency Sultan Butti bin Mejren, Director General of DLD, said: “DLD is constantly looking to implement and keep abreast of the latest global developments on the real estate and environmental levels, based on its vision to position Dubai as the world's premier real estate destination and a byword for innovation, trust, and happiness. Obtaining the Well Health-Safety Rating enhances the advancement of our objectives and plans, helping us contribute to achieving a leadership approach in prioritising the health and safety of humans and buildings as well as to paving the way for jointly owned property management companies to follow our example in obtaining this important classification. We will continue our efforts to develop our services to fulfil our various values, including the integration of our systems and procedures, which will lead to customer happiness, the establishment of a culture of creativity and innovation at DLD, and the provision of professional real estate services through highly professional human resources in a safe and healthy environment.”

His Excellency Eng Marwan bin Ghalita, CEO of RERA, affirmed that DLD being the first integrated government building to achieve the Well Health-Safety Rating certificate is a reflection of its developmental approach, represented by its various institutions and sectors. Creating an attractive real estate environment with the highest standards of health, safety and sustainability is at the heart of DLD's priorities, thus contributing to enhancing investor confidence in the real estate environment and supporting health and safety systems in common areas across the emirate, saying: "As the first integrated government building to obtain this classification, this certificate will open horizons for the advancement of the work environment in government buildings as well as generate interest in making buildings more comfortable and environmentally friendly, thus raising the level of resident, visitor, customer, and investor happiness.”

Paul Scialla, CEO of Delos and Founder of IWBI, commented: “We are committed to working with DLD and RERA to ensure buildings in Dubai meet internationally recognised health standards, and we commend His Excellency Sultan Butti Bin Mejren and His Excellency Eng Marwan bin Ghalita for this great accomplishment.”

Scialla added: “By adopting and recommending WELL, DLD will help other organisations foster their goals and strengthen the emirate's resilience to global challenges by creating sustainable and secure buildings that will improve the quality of life for everyone in Dubai. Thanks to DLD, more and more buildings and communities are using WELL, not only to instil confidence in employees, residents and visitors, but also to create tremendous progress towards the country’s long-term health and sustainability goals."

The WELL Health-Safety Rating is based on a set of scientific researches that study the interrelationship between people and buildings in which they spend 90% of their time, highlighting the effects on their health and quality of life. DLD’s obtaining of the certificate came as a culmination of its continuous efforts to cement its position and pioneering role, achieve excellence in all its operations, and enhance health and safety standards in its building in order to serve its employees, customers and partners in line with the highest international standards and best practices.

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021