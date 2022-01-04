Dubai, UAE: Dubai Judicial Institute (DJI) announced the official working hours, starting from Monday, 3 January 2022, in line with the new weekly work system that was adopted in the country.

The official working hours at DJI's headquarters will be Monday – Thursday 7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., from Monday to Thursday, and 7:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. on Fridays.

DJI affirms its continuous commitment to spreading legal and judicial awareness among the community as well as to harnessing its professional and material resources and providing members of the legal community with the best possible professional training.

