Riyadh: The Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) and the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts have today signed a memorandum of understanding that will help establish a strategic relationship to drive cooperation and implement several joint projects and initiatives. These strategic programs will cover a range of focus areas, including training and education in traditional arts, urban heritage, protection and preservation of archaeological and heritage sites, assessment, and documentation of tangible and intangible heritage. It will also enable both the DGDA and the Royal Institute to conduct studies and exchange the wealth of experiences both parties have.

The MoU will also help activate the role of the local community through the preservation of Diriyah's heritage and the provision of various programs and services to the community of Saudi craftsmen and will facilitate the establishment of a library of traditional arts and crafts of Diriyah and the Najd region.

Mr. Jerry Inzerillo, CEO of DGDA, and Dr. Suzan Al-Yahya, Acting Director-General of the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, signed the MoU, whereby the two parties will begin to cooperate in developing educational, cultural, and community initiatives of common interest and organize specialized courses in Diriyah's crafts and traditional arts, including wicker-crafting, jewelry-making, stone, and woodwork, building with mud, and other similar crafts. These initiatives will take place in the palace of Prince Saad bin Saud, one of the largest mud palaces, located in At-Turaif historic district, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Mr. Inzerillo expressed his happiness at strengthening DGDA’s collaboration with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts, saying, “Remembering the rich history and heritage of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is essential to helping guide our path into the future. By cooperating with the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts to drive innovation in heritage and culture management and preservation and organizing workshops on programs of common interest linking them to the labor market, we bring that history and heritage to life for a key segment of the population. This is a critical undertaking and one that we are extremely honored to be pursuing with our partners at the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts. We especially look forward to working with the Royal Institute to propose a plan for graduates of the Institute to work and connect with entities interested in preserving the heritage and culture of this great Kingdom.”

From her side, Dr. Suzan Al-Yahya affirmed that the MoU comes within the framework of strategic cooperation between the Royal Institute of Traditional Arts and DGDA, saying “this MoU expands the scope of collaboration between us to include the exchange of research, statistics, and related studies and strengthens our cooperation in publishing educational materials related to traditional architecture. We will work together diligently to establish a unified platform for collecting heritage and cultural data, coordinating initiatives, organizing joint events and programs, and holding art exhibitions to display the work of the students and craftsmen.”

Diriyah holds a prominent place in Saudi Arabia's history as the capital of the first Saudi state, of which today's Kingdom is an extension. It has also recently been named the Capital of Arab Culture for 2030. Upon completion, the Diriyah Gate project will have cultural, entertainment, commercial, hospitality, educational, institutional, and residential areas, including 38 hotels and various museums and cultural institutions and commercial markets.

The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts is the organization tasked with highlighting Saudi Arabia’s national identity and enriching traditional arts locally and internationally. It was established in Riyadh in 2021, as part of the Quality of Life Program, one of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 programs. The Institute provides various services in five main areas: support and appreciation, training and education, awareness, international communication, and research. In addition, the Institute offers local talents, such as artists, craftsmen, and traditional art enthusiasts, an attractive destination to discover, learn and enrich Saudi traditional arts, in addition to supporting them with expertise and offering many local and international awareness activities.

-Ends-

About Diriyah

Diriyah is set to become Saudi Arabia’s foremost historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination. As part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, seven square kilometers of Diriyah will be transformed into one of the world’s foremost heritage tourism destinations. Diriyah is located within Riyadh province, just 15 minutes northwest of Riyadh’s city center. It is recognized as a symbolic center of inspiration for the generations of leaders that have led the Kingdom since the foundation of the first Saudi Arabian state in 1727. As the renewed cultural and historic capital of the nation, Diriyah will be designed and built in line with Saudi traditions and heritage. The mixed-use traditional urban community will be created in an authentic Najdi architectural style, typical of Saudi villages of centuries past. Sitting at the cultural heart of Diriyah is the historic city of At-Turaif. Built in 1766, At-Turaif is recognized as one of the world’s foremost mud-brick cities. Designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2010, it is set to become one of the nation’s must-see historic destinations. With cultural and lifestyle experiences at its heart, the Diriyah Gate project seeks to enrich Diriyah with entertainment, learning, shopping, dining, hospitality, residential, and business offerings. On completion, it will be home to a population of 100,000 residents, workers, students, and visitors and will celebrate the rich cultural history of Saudi Arabia. The development will feature an array of world-class cultural, entertainment, retail, hospitality, educational, office, and residential areas, including 38 hotels, a diverse collection of museums, a bustling retail heart, and over 100 places to dine. The existing Bujairi Terrace will soon be home to Riyadh’s new premium dining hub with uninterrupted views of At-Turaif, and the 141-key Samhan Heritage Hotel. Wadi Hanifah, a two square kilometer space accessible from the escarpment walk, will provide passive and active recreational spaces and boutique hospitality venues; places to unwind and spend the afternoon with family and friends in the beautiful wadi surroundings.

About Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA)

Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in July 2017 to preserve Diriyah’s history, celebrate its community, and develop the historic UNESCO World Heritage site of At-Turaif into one of the world’s greatest gathering places at the heart of Saudi Arabian culture and heritage. The Authority focuses on the protection and preservation of the Kingdom’s history, including the stories of the nation’s forefathers as well as its physical heritage. In line with world-class design, development, and preservation standards, DGDA will create an environment that enhances Diriyah’s historic, national, and international relevance and preserves At-Turaif. DGDA is transforming Diriyah into one of the region’s foremost destinations for cultural knowledge-sharing activities and international events. It aspires to develop Diriyah into a global gathering place by creating rich experiences that narrate the stories of Saudi Arabia’s history, instilling a sense of national pride and creating globally renowned destinations and landmarks. The Authority ensures that Diriyah’s cultural landmarks are complemented by leading hospitality brands, fine dining experiences, and world-class retail offerings to enable the people of Diriyah to achieve their goals. DGDA celebrates the local community’s social, cultural, and historical achievements, connecting them with the roots of the Saudi state and creating solid foundations to build the best possible future for the community. As the primary regulator for the supervisory area (190 sq. km.), DGDA works alongside Diriyah’s executive bodies and implements best practices in Land Management and Building Permit and License issuance and oversight.

© Press Release 2022