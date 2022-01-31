Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) attaches great importance in supporting its Youth Council and its role in creating communication bridges with other youth councils across the UAE, to consolidate DEWA’s journey of excellence as well as the UAE’s competitiveness in all areas. Youth councils also strengthen constructive communication between youth employees and DEWA’s top management to deliver their suggestions, views and innovations. From October 2019 until the end of 2021, DEWA’s Youth Council launched several initiatives and more than 10 communication platforms among youth employees. It also organised more than 60 events, 20 awareness lectures, 4 educational trips and field visits. It participated in international conferences, and some of its members participated in 2 national and international programmes.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA adopts an integrated strategy to qualify youth to participate in different parts of national work. This stems from its realisation that today’s youth are tomorrow’s leaders and the cornerstone of a brighter future for generations to come.

“At DEWA, our vision is guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said ‘Youth are key of our policies and strategic plans, and our objective is enabling them, refine and direct their talents to translate our vision to build the future of our country.’ Youth human resources at DEWA include 3,755 employees between 18 and 35 years old, comprising 15% of the total workforce. The Council hosts 39 different nationalities. In 2021, youth employee happiness with the Council’s activities and initiatives reached 94%. At DEWA, we believe that the nation’s youth are our renewable wealth that will continue the journey of success to create the future. This helps achieve the UAE’s Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation. We strive to invest in the potential of youth and provide an interactive forum to empower and engage them in anticipating and shaping the future as well as achieve sustainable development,” added Al Tayer.

Awareness Sessions

Her Highness Sheikha Dr Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions, participated in DEWA’s Youth Council virtual session on Good Citizenship and Building the Future. During the session, Her Highness touched upon many topics such as Moral Values and the Formation of Citizenship; Family and School: Partners in Developing Values of Good Citizenship; The challenges of Good Citizenship in Light of Digital Citizenship; and The Importance of Good Citizenship in Building the Future of Emirati Civilisation.

DEWA’s Youth Council has collaborated with the Federal Youth Authority to organise the 21st session of the ‘100 Mentors’ initiative, one of the Emirates Youth Council initiatives. The initiative is implemented under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer participated in the session entitled ‘Energy between the Past and the Future.’ Al Tayer tackled national efforts in clean energy and related key projects and initiatives in Dubai. These include the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The Solar Park will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) by 2030.

“Under the support of DEWA’s top management, DEWA’s Youth Council works to provide a positive and motivational environment that unleashes the potential of youth to become key supporters of DEWA’s excellence and leadership. The Council extends communication bridges with different youth councils in the UAE to raise awareness of the youth on clean and renewable energy in achieving sustainable development. DEWA’s Youth Council strategy focuses on five main pillars: values, national identity, continued education, professional development, future accelerators, innovation and sustainability,” said Aysha Mohammad Alremeithi, DEWA’s Youth Council President and winner of the Dubai Medal for Young Employee at the Dubai Government Excellence Awards 2021.

The Council also organised a discussion panel called ‘Youth power and the future of energy.’ The panel highlighted the capabilities of youth to establish energy start-ups as part of the virtual bootcamp of the Free Electrons Cycle 5 that DEWA has organised for the first time in Dubai. The Free Electrons is a world-class accelerator that encourages start-ups to create innovative solutions in the energy sector. Some 126 representatives of utilities and energy start-ups attended the panel discussion from 19 countries in addition to some DEWA employees. The Council also organised a panel discussion in collaboration with the Dubai Youth Council as well as the youth councils of Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Emirates Steel. The panel highlighted key achievements of youth councils, ways of turning challenges into opportunities, achieving youth aspirations and interacting with them by listening to their ideas and views.

In collaboration with Dubai Police, Dubai Youth Council and Emirates Airlines, DEWA’s Youth Council organised three new sessions as part of the ‘Youth Talks’ programme, one of the outputs of the youth retreat initiative organised by the Council. The sessions focused on the role of youth in Expo 2020 Dubai, strengthening Emirati calibre and developing innovative projects as well as adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Fruitful collaboration with youth councils

DEWA’s Youth Council participated in the 2nd Ambassador of Emirati National Identity programme, which focuses on harnessing the potential of Emirati youth in promoting good reputation among society members in addition to all possible ways to encourage loyalty to the nation among Emirati youth. The Council participated in the Young Professionals Programme by the International Electrotechnical Commission. The programme is designed to train the new generation of youth and leaders in standardisation and compliance assessment, which are the key pillars of developing the quality infrastructure system and propagating Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Orientation Visits

DEWA’s Youth Council and DEWA’s Innovation Centre organised a Clean Energy Roadshow to the Federal Youth Authority’s youth hubs in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. The roadshow promoted clean energy and its technologies and DEWA’s key projects in this area, including the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. The roadshow also focused on the best practices and experiences of DEWA’s Youth Council, which promote the UAE’s competitiveness in different areas.

Innovation driven activities

As part of DEWA Innovation Week, which is in line with ‘UAE Innovates,’ the Youth Council conducted the ‘Let’s Innovate’ activity for the second consecutive year. The activity brought together an array of young Emirati innovators and scientists as well as DEWA employees. The activity included a series of virtual sessions on innovation, sustainability, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The Council also organised the ‘Youth to the Community Day’ to inform the educational sector in Dubai about the importance of sustainability, electricity and water conservation, and protecting natural resources. The event included a series of virtual presentations. Students, teachers and administrative staff from five public and private schools in Dubai attended the event.

‘Our Youth, Our Pride’ initiative

The Council has launched the second ‘Shababuna Fakhruna’ (Our Youth, Our Pride) initiative, as part of DEWA’s efforts to recognise and honour young employees. The initiative sheds light on employees with major achievements during the COVID-19 pandemic, whether these achievements are related to main or voluntary work at DEWA or elsewhere.

Effective participation during WETEX and DSS

During the 23rd Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show (DSS) organised by DEWA at Expo 2020 Dubai, DEWA’s Youth Council organised a youth circle entitled ‘What can be done to further push the current global agenda for climate change?’ in addition to a youth debate entitled ‘Can climate change impacts be retracted or not?’



During WETEX and DSS, Council representatives discussed the critical role of youth in supporting the goals of sustainable development and innovating green solutions to balance economic growth and sustainability of natural and environmental resources.

