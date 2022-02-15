Dubai, UAE: In conjunction with UAE Innovates 2022, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre has launched Cleantech Hackathon to encourage innovators, university students and specialists to compete in the latest innovations in energy, urban environment, digital transformation and a sustainable lifestyle. DEWA encourages innovators to participate in the Hackathon towards building a sustainable future, and to win four valuable rewards for each of the award’s subcategories.

“At DEWA, our vision is guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said ‘Innovation is not an option but a necessity. It is not a culture but work style, and governments and companies that do not innovate risk losing their competitiveness and falling far behind.’ We provide a positive and motivating environment for innovation especially in clean and renewable energy to make Dubai a global model for clean energy and green economy as well as achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of the energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. We also aim to achieve the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which outlines an integrated roadmap for urban development based on sustainable development to make Dubai the world’s best place to live. We are pleased to support the UAE Innovates to achieve the vision of His Highness to make this event the key destination for innovators in the region, promote social engagement and innovative initiatives serving the UAE’s needs over the next 50 years,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The Innovation Centre consolidates Dubai’s experiment to anticipate and shape the future of energy and water within an integrated system based on Emirati calibre. This is in addition to attracting the best regional and international talents, making it an international platform for renewable and clean energy innovations. Through the Innovation Centre, DEWA strives to raise awareness on sustainability and strengthen and develop the next generation of innovators in clean and renewable energy. This raises awareness on sustainability, strengthens and develops the capabilities of the next generation of innovators and experts in clean energy technologies while focusing on national talents and promoting them,” said Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

Cleantech Hackathon is held at the Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park from 25 to 27 February. The Centre receives registration requests for the Hackathon until 20 February 2022 via www.mbrsic.ae

