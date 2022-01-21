Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, organised an educational session with the Virtual Work Placement Programme of the Emirates School Establishment. The programme teaches high school students about sustainability and its importance. It also showed the key initiatives and government organisations supporting them to achieve sustainability. A total of 486 students from 70 schools attended the session from different parts of the UAE.

The educational session discussed the role of solar power and renewable energy innovations in achieving sustainability, and one of DEWA’s key projects - the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world using the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. The Solar Park has a planned capacity of 5,000 MW in 2030. The session also focused on the Innovation Centre’s role in consolidating Dubai’s position as a global hub for sustainability and green initiatives as well as supporting investment in clean energy innovations. This is through building strong partnerships with universities, organisations and start-ups.

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said that DEWA supports educational institutions that aim to introduce youth to the best local and global practices and projects in clean and renewable energy. This encourages youth, inspires them, enhance their tools, and promote their participation in presenting sustainable innovations and solutions for current and future challenges. It also provides them with experiences and skills that qualify them to participate effectively achieving sustainable development. This ensures a brighter future for generations to come.

“We attach youth great importance and work to enhance their participation to build an economy based on knowledge and innovation. This is in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Youth are tomorrow’s leaders who will carry on the growth and development journey to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of energy from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Al Tayer.

“The Innovation Centre is a global platform that promotes the future of sustainable energy. It supports DEWA’s efforts to encourage innovation and creativity in all areas of clean and renewable energy, as well as raise awareness of sustainability, strengthen Emirati skillsets and improve business competitiveness,” said Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA.

