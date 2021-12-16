Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee organised a virtual lecture to raise the awareness of its female employees on the UAE children’s rights law (Wadeema Law) and how to protect them from online bullying, and developing communication skills.

“DEWA supports all efforts that contribute to women empowerment, develop their personal and life skills to deal with challenges, build cohesive and happy families, prepare safe and healthy future generation, instil compassion, tolerance, and the noble Emirati values among their children as well as prepare them to be part of the UAE’s sustainable development journey in all areas. DEWA strives to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to shape the next fifty years for the new generation, just as the UAE founders designed our current lives. DEWA is at the forefront of government entities that empower society and women. We attach great importance to working mothers by providing a motivational and happy work environment to balance their social, professional, and personal lives. DEWA is one of the first government entities to establish a nursery to support working parents. Today, it has the largest number of nurseries among other government entities in Dubai,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA Women’s Committee adopts an integrated approach to discover different aspects of women empowerment such as self-development, mental, and career development, and convert them into programmes that support all female employees. This increases their productivity and achieves their happiness and also helps bring up a responsible generation,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.

