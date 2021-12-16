PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) Women’s Committee organised a virtual lecture to raise the awareness of its female employees on the UAE children’s rights law (Wadeema Law) and how to protect them from online bullying, and developing communication skills.
“DEWA supports all efforts that contribute to women empowerment, develop their personal and life skills to deal with challenges, build cohesive and happy families, prepare safe and healthy future generation, instil compassion, tolerance, and the noble Emirati values among their children as well as prepare them to be part of the UAE’s sustainable development journey in all areas. DEWA strives to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to shape the next fifty years for the new generation, just as the UAE founders designed our current lives. DEWA is at the forefront of government entities that empower society and women. We attach great importance to working mothers by providing a motivational and happy work environment to balance their social, professional, and personal lives. DEWA is one of the first government entities to establish a nursery to support working parents. Today, it has the largest number of nurseries among other government entities in Dubai,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.
“DEWA Women’s Committee adopts an integrated approach to discover different aspects of women empowerment such as self-development, mental, and career development, and convert them into programmes that support all female employees. This increases their productivity and achieves their happiness and also helps bring up a responsible generation,” said Fatima Al Jokar, Chairperson of DEWA Women’s Committee.
© Press Release 2021
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.