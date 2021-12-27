Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) received a delegation from the Saudi Electric Company as part of benchmarking visits for knowledge sharing among pioneering utilities in the region. The visit aims to enhance bilateral work to support the region’s sustainable and comprehensive development journey. The delegation was briefed on the technical specifications and requirements adopted by DEWA in its energy distribution projects and substations and its methods for handling interruptions in the distribution network. DEWA officials accompanied the delegation on a field visit to its Control Centre for Power Distribution to learn about the mechanism for monitoring the distribution networks.

“We work to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to provide a state-of-the-art, integrated infrastructure for electricity and water. This is according to the highest availability, reliability, efficiency and safety standards to meet the growing demand and keep pace with the requirements for sustainable development in Dubai. This is through specified and reliable plans based on the latest tools for anticipating the future and best global practices. DEWA adopts the Smart Grids strategy to achieve automation of distribution and enhance energy efficiency. DEWA has become a role model in best practices and key indicators. It has surpassed prominent European and American companies by reducing electricity network losses to 3.3% compared to 6-7% in Europe and the US. DEWA also reduced water network losses to 5.1% compared to 15% in North America,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“The number of 33 kV medium voltage substations in service has reached 79 stations by the end of October 2021, while the number of 11 kV medium voltage stations has reached 41,243 stations, and the number of 6.6 kV medium voltage stations has reached 422 stations. This ensures meeting the growing demand for electricity and ensure the sustainability of supply for different customers at all times,” said Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power.

The visiting delegation commended the reliability indicators of the network achieved by DEWA, which is one of the best worldwide. It also recognised DEWA’s world-class digital infrastructure and projects related to the smart grid and smart meters, in addition to DEWA’s practices in managing its assets, maintenance, and customer service according to the highest international standards.

