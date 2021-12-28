Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has organised a virtual awareness day for contractors on health and safety. This is part of DEWA’s commitment to provide a safe and healthy work environment according to the highest international standards, for its employees and employees of its partners. The day featured presentations on the latest health and safety procedures and standards as well as international best practices in occupational health and safety

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD&CEO of DEWA highlighted that DEWA organises the annual health and safety awareness day for contractors in line with its responsibility towards society and its commitment to keeping DEWA staff and the staff of its partners including consultants, contractors, and suppliers updated about the latest systems, developments and best practices related to occupational health and safety. This will achieve the highest standards of excellence and quality.

“We focus on improving the health and safety standards across all DEWA’s projects and operations in line with our Integrated Administrative Systems Policy. This is our commitment to the effective implementation of quality, health, safety and environmental management systems. This helps us provide electricity and water services to the highest standards of availability, reliability, efficiency, and quality, while implementing the best health and safety standards as well as sustainability of resources,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer noted that the public’s commitment to preventative measures, and adhering health and safety requirements set out by UAE authorities, having contributed to the country being one of the first countries to recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. He urged everyone to continue to adhere to all necessary measures to continue the recovery journey and fully return to normal everyday life.

Dr Yousef Al Akraf, Executive Vice President of Business Support and Human Resources at DEWA, said that DEWA attaches great importance to health and safety. It is committed to adopting and spreading awareness about the best international standards and practices to keep pace with developments in occupational health and safety to provide a safe and healthy work environment.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021