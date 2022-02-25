PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) organised the Future Next virtual series during its Innovation Week, which it organised from 22 to 25 February 2022. The series hosted experts from DEWA and outside of DEWA to speak about various innovation-related topics. This is part of DEWA’s efforts to promote a culture of innovation among employees and members of society and supports its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation.
HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, said the ‘Future Next’ supports the UAE Innovation month with the theme ‘the UAE Innovates 2022.’ This month aims to consolidate a culture of government innovation and increase community participation in creating future experiences and initiatives that support the government’s efforts in the UAE. Indeed, our nation is number one in the Arab World for the sixth consecutive year in the Global Innovation Index 2021 issued by the United Nations' World Intellectual Property Organization.
“In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to embed the concept of innovation into corporate cultures and society, DEWA adopts innovation as a solid corporate culture to design and develop work models that keep pace with the requirements of the next 50 years. One year after His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum launched DEWA’s space progamme (Space-D), we launched last month DEWA-SAT 1 nanosatellite, making DEWA the first utility worldwide that develops innovative solutions using nanosatellites. This achievement underlines DEWA’s leadership in developing and using the latest global technologies to improve operations, planning, and proactive maintenance for utilities systems. DEWA-SAT 1 was designed and developed at DEWA’s R&D Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park,” said Al Tayer
Speakers at the Future Next series included Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and speakers from the Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro), InfraX, and Digital X, subsidiaries of Digital DEWA. The series also hosted speakers from outside DEWA including experts from Dell; Avaya; and Software AG, among others.
© Press Release 2022
