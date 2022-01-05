PHOTO
Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has launched the Real-Time Mobile Work Force Project to improve productivity and fieldwork efficiency. This is part of its efforts to enhance the happiness of its employees and help them complete their tasks easily and efficiently, anytime and anywhere. The project includes 109 processes related to Distribution Power; Water and Civil; Billing Services; Power and Water Planning divisions. The project enhances transparency in task distribution, by the full integration with the human resource’s schedule, and reducing transportation time; all by accessing information in real-time, scheduling and dispatching of field staff.
HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s efforts to keep pace with the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and harness them to accelerate and automate all processes for customers and employees. This enhances society’s happiness and enables real-time, seamless services round the clock. This is in addition to promoting sustainability, protecting the environment and its resources.
“DEWA aids Dubai’s progress into the future by reshaping the traditional concepts of work mechanisms to suit rapid global changes. This is part of the Dubai 10X initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which mandates the Government of Dubai to aid Dubai’s lead into the future, making it ten years ahead of other cities. This is through government innovation and reshaping the traditional work mechanisms. It is also part of DEWA’s vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. DEWA continues its efforts to provide a creative work environment with high productivity by providing its staff with the latest technologies and tools that help them complete their fieldwork easily,” said Al Tayer.
DEWA’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, part of the digital transformation roadmap, has made it a global model for developing and adopting the highest standards and excellence practices in all its activities and operations. DEWA was one of the first government entities to complete its smart transformation in 2014. In March 2021, it received the 100% Paperless Stamp from Smart Dubai. This is in recognition of its 100% success in abolishing paper use in all internal and external operations.
