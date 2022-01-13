Dubai, UAE : Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has invited the public to watch the live coverage of launching its nanosatellite DEWA-SAT 1 on Thursday, 13 January 2022 at 7:25 p.m. UAE Time. The satellite will be launched by SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Launch Complex (SLC-40) in Florida, USA. HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, will attend the launch along with officials from DEWA, SpaceX, and NanoAvionics. You can watch the live coverage on https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=amH5JY1k69o

The U3 nanosatellite was designed and developed at DEWA’s R&D Centre in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to improve the operations, maintenance and planning of DEWA’s networks with the support of nanosatellite technology, Internet of Things (IoT), and remote sensing technologies.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Khuloud Al Ali / Shaikha Almheiri / Mohammad Almheiri

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Susan Saidi / Mohammed Meshal

Hattlan Media

Media@dewa.gov.ae / Shaikha.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae / Mohammad.almheiri@dewa.gov.ae susan@hattlan.com / mohammed@hattlan.com

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022