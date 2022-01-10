Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) commissioned 1,310 new 11 kV power distribution stations across Dubai from 1 January until 31 December 2021. This is part of its efforts to provide a state-of-the-art infrastructure that keeps pace with growing demand and meets customer needs. These stations are mainly at Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens, Airport City, Wadi Al Safa, and Al Yafra 2. The Man Hours on these stations were 601,917 hours according to the highest quality, efficiency, and safety standards.

“At DEWA, we work to achieve the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to promote an advanced infrastructure and utility services in Dubai according to the highest international standards, using the latest tools for anticipating the future and the best digital and smart technologies. This meets the growing demands for electricity and water in Dubai as well as achieve the sustainable development of Dubai. DEWA’s advanced digital infrastructure and its use of the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Energy Storage, Blockchain, and Internet of Things, support our efforts in protecting our gains and accomplishments despite the exceptional circumstances the whole world is going through as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Rashid bin Humaidan, Executive Vice President of Distribution Power at DEWA, said that the total number of 33kV medium voltage distribution stations currently in service has reached 79 stations while the number of 11kV medium voltage stations has reached 41,722. DEWA continues its efforts to conduct its work according to set plans, while implementing all the precautionary measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 and ensure providing electricity and water supplies according to the highest availability, reliability and accountability standards.

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022