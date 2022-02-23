Dubai, UAE: HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has inspected the Innovation Week 2022 organised by DEWA from 22 to 25 February in the Innovation Tent at DEWA’s headquarters. This is part of DEWA’s participation in the UAE Innovates 2022, the largest event of its kind to celebrate innovation in the UAE. DEWA showcases its latest projects, initiatives, and advanced services during this event. It has organised 60 workshops on innovation, disruptive technologies and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies.

Al Tayer said that DEWA organises the Innovation Week annually in response to the call of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to celebrate innovation as part of the governmental and social culture. This maintains the development process, finds sustainable solutions to counter challenges, and turns them into opportunities, to improve people’s lives and their happiness and build a better future for generations to come.

“DEWA adopts innovation as a solid corporate culture to design and develop business models that keep pace with the demands of the next 50 years. This is to achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation, and in accordance with the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries worldwide and embark on a new phase of promoting innovation among corporations and individuals while focusing on several sectors that will lead innovation in the future. These include the renewable and clean energy sectors. DEWA supports Dubai’s progress towards the future by redefining the traditional work mechanisms and shaping a new future for utilities worldwide. Amid Expo 2020 Dubai and the meeting of global creations and experiences, we aim to share knowledge and expertise, connect minds to inspire innovation to anticipate and shape the future to serve humankind,” said Al Tayer.

Al Tayer made a tour in the Innovation Tent and had a look on several innovative projects by DEWA, including:

DEWA’s Space-D programme

DEWA’s Space-D programme works to enhance the reliability, operational efficiency, including preventive maintenance of electricity and water (planning, generation, transmission and distribution). Through this ambitious programme, DEWA strives to enhance its resilience and agility in monitoring and managing electricity and water networks. As part of the programme, DEWA launched a 3U nanosatellite named ‘DEWA-SAT1’ to enhance its operations, improve maintenance and planning of electricity and water networks.

Digital DEWA

DEWA launched Digital DEWA, its digital arm, to become the first digital utility globally with autonomous systems for renewable energy storage while expanding the use of AI and digital services.

Innovation Centre

DEWA’s Innovation Centre at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is a global platform for renewable and clean energy innovations that shape the future of sustainable energy worldwide. Through this programme, DEWA strives to support innovation and creativity in renewable and clean energy, raise awareness of sustainability, in addition to strengthen national capabilities and promote business competitiveness in this promising sector.

Universal Service Centre

The Universal Service Centre offers a fully digital experience that provides comprehensive, reliable and secure services to customers. It uses the latest AI and interactive digital solutions to communicate remotely with representatives of the concerned departments such as finance, human resources, contracts, procurement and legal affairs.

Rammas on Amazon’s Alexa

DEWA provides its smart services through Amazon’s Alexa in Arabic. It is one of the first government utilities in the world to present its services in Arabic through this platform. Customers can learn about their monthly or previous bill records, consumption details, carbon footprint and connect their DEWA accounts to their Amazon account. Customers can also benefit from the Smart Living initiative and Rammas.

DEWA is also showcasing its ‘Augmented Reality (Phase 2): digital training and onboarding’ that uses digital visual elements, sound, or other sensory stimuli delivered via technology; 11 KV Centralised Self-Healing, an automated solution to restore power within one minute for all customers, compared to 16 minutes of manual restoration. It also showcases ‘Digital Simulation System for Distributed PV Analysis’ to provide historical and real-time weather, power and energy data for existing, proposed and planned DRRG projects throughout Dubai. DEWA highlights its smart power plant that takes operational excellence management to the next level through online intelligence and automation. The system supports decision making at all levels by leveraging data, and implementing the best in-class power generation analytical applications.

