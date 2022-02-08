Dubai, UAE: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has achieved 8 stars level in the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM) Innovation Lens with score of 800. This award measures innovation culture and its role in achieving results in leading organisations worldwide. DEWA is the first organisation in the world to receive this recognition and the outstanding result in innovation management. This underlines DEWA’s global leadership in excellence and innovation.

“Innovation has become a necessity to help corporates become more resilient and ready for the future. At DEWA, we work to achieve the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, that innovation and ideas are the capital of the future; as well as the directives of His Highness to execute innovative initiatives that promote the happiness and wellbeing of the people, and continue investing in and nurturing our human capital to be one of our biggest priorities so that our people can innovate and accomplish great things. DEWA adopts innovation as a solid corporate culture to design and develop work mechanisms that keep pace with the requirements of the next 50 years to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries worldwide,” said HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

“DEWA is a leading global organization that achieves the best results in global competitiveness indexes to achieve its vision to become a globally leading sustainable innovative corporation. Achieving the highest score in EFQM’s Innovation Lens with 8 stars reflects DEWA’s excellence in innovation management to achieve government strategic goals and plans. These include the National Innovation Strategy to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries globally and embark on a new phase that promotes innovation among individuals and businesses. It also aims to focus on sectors that will lead innovation in the future, including renewable and clean energy,” added Al Tayer.

Eng. Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, said that EFQM’s Innovation Lens aims to improve innovation performance within organisations around the world to respond to new trends or changing market conditions, as well as improve the existing products, services and solutions. It focuses on three main axes: Direction, which covers vision & leadership and strategy & innovation culture; Execution, which covers engaging stakeholders, creating sustainable value, and processes & resources; and Results, which covers stakeholder impact and business & market impact.

Assessors at EFQM said that DEWA is an ‘innovation exemplar’ and is recognised as such both inside and outside the sector with best in class behaviours at all levels of the organisation. This outstanding level in Innovation Management level reflects clear innovation culture is in place supported by clear Strategy and integrated end-to-end processes and systems which impact the organization and its value chain.

DEWA made many achievements in the field of excellence in 2021, including winning the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award (SKEA) in the Elite Category. DEWA achieved the highest score in the Award history since its launch in 1999, surpassing over 200 local and regional organisations. DEWA also won five awards at the Dubai Government Excellence Awards 2021, with the most prominent award is the Elite Award. It also won EFQM Global Award for the second time. DEWA is the only organization outside Europe to win this award. DEWA also received the British Standards Institution (BSI) Kitemark for Innovation, making it the first government organisation to receive this certificate at a global level.

