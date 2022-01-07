The innovative destination is embracing the current trend for flexible working routines by providing rentable desk spaces, meeting rooms, collaborative areas and offices.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates : The pandemic has changed many things about our daily lives, including the way we work. Working from home is still commonplace, and even those returning to the office are adopting ‘hybrid’ routines that involve days in and out of the office.

So, with the demand for flexible working solutions continuing to grow and grow, Cloud Spaces has launched a state-of-the-art co-working facility at Yas Mall. Intended to support and empower freelancers, entrepreneurs and small businesses, it provides a safe, inspiring and motivational working environment that comes complete with a wide range of creative facilities.

Homeworkers who miss the buzz of working around like-minded and inspiring individuals, can access a variety of comfortable and functional coworking zones. Available to book by the hour, day or as part of a monthly membership, the coworking lounge boasts plush sofas, meeting rooms, a casual café “The Oxygen Bar” and numerous spaces that encourage connections and collaborations. Perfect for hot desking, a trend which is also becoming more popular throughout the world, it offers a refreshing change of scenery for those who are tired of working from home. At Cloud Spaces, professionals and entrepreneurs are encouraged to focus on achieving their goals, channeling their creative energies, and realizing their full potential.

Meanwhile, those looking for a more private place to concentrate can choose from a wide range of bright and stylish office spaces. Designed for businesses of all sizes, the options include everything from sound-proofed booths for individual freelancers, to fully serviced offices that are perfect for large-scale corporations.

Providing every little thing that trend-conscious, forward-thinking and imaginative businesses need to succeed, Cloud Spaces encourages creativity by providing dedicated recording and photoshoot studios, plus meeting and board rooms that can accommodate up to 14 people.

Quiet space ‘The Fog’ provides a serene corner for reflection and deep thought, whilst the Cloud Deck offers a vibrant space to enjoy some refreshing beverages and meet other coworkers.

With a unique, tech-friendly and vibrant atmosphere, Cloud Spaces is naturally suited to small businesses and emerging brands that specialize in the fashion, media, design and retail sectors. However, all companies, no matter what kind of service they provide, are made entirely welcome.

Malak Smejkalova, General Manager of Cloud Spaces, said: “Since we launched Cloud Spaces in October 2020, we’ve seen a steady increase in interest for our services from freelancers, small businesses and Abu Dhabi’s creative community. Safe, clean and compliant with all social-distancing measures, our facility provides an atmosphere that’s both uplifting and hugely motivational; many of our members have commented that joining us has really helped them focus and make great progress with their various projects. Whatever area you specialize in, I would encourage you to come and visit us and experience the warmth and special nature of Cloud Spaces for yourself, it truly is one of a kind.”

Due to popular demand, Cloud Spaces plans to expand and open two more branches in Abu Dhabi at the World Trade Center Mall and Abu Dhabi Global Market. Monthly memberships at Cloud Spaces Yas Mall start from AED 495 including access to the coworking lounge, The Fog and The Deck, regular workshops and events, and discounts on resource bookings.

For more information about Cloud Spaces, please visit https://www.cloudspaces.ae/ or contact +971(0) 2 410 3500.

